Severe storms hit Oklahoma, causing injuries and power outages
severe thunderstorm with a tornado moved through eastern Oklahoma City toward Midwest City and Tinker Air Force Base.
A car lies knocked over on its side after a tornado tore through Sulphur, Oklahoma, Sunday, April 28, 2024. / Photo: AP
November 3, 2024

Severe storms and reported tornadoes swept across Oklahoma early Sunday, causing injuries and widespread power outages, according to authorities.

A destructive path of severe weather included damage in the Oklahoma City area, where at least six people were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, Oklahoma City Police Department Capt. Valerie Littlejohn said.

The damage included downed power lines, gas lines, trees and traffic signals and signs, Littlejohn said. Local television reports showed flipped cars, downed trees and power lines and damaged homes.

'Take cover immediately'

Nearly 95,000 customers were without power in the state, according to PowerOutage.us.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for the area Sunday morning.

A social media post by the agency's office in Norman, Oklahoma, shortly before 1:30 a.m. reported a severe thunderstorm with a tornado moving through eastern Oklahoma City toward Midwest City and Tinker Air Force Base.

The post warned, “If you’re in the path of this storm, take cover immediately!”

RelatedSeveral dead in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas after tornadoes and storms
