Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan underscored Ankara’s evolving role in Africa as transformative rather than transactional as he addressed the Third Türkiye-Africa Ministerial Review Conference on November 3 in the East African country of Djibouti.

Fidan outlined Ankara’s commitment to fostering peace and stability across Africa through economic, educational, health, and peace-building initiatives.

“Türkiye approaches its partnership policy with Africa not solely from a focus on its own interests,” Dr Tunc Demirtas, an academic in the department of International Relations at Mersin University, tells TRT World.

“Türkiye’s cooperation extends beyond bilateral ties to address global issues, such as supporting African nations against injustices in Gaza and advocating for international justice,” Demirtas added.

According to Demirtas, other than furthering global stability and justice, Ankara’s African policy reflects a sensitivity to local needs and priorities.

African solution to African problems

“Türkiye’s policies are centred on development-focused, equitable, and sustainable cooperation,” says Dr Kaan Devecioglu, Coordinator for North African Studies at Center for Middle Eastern Studies (ORSAM), speaking to TRT World.

Devecioglu noted that Türkiye prioritises projects that build local capacities over fostering dependency, with institutions like TIKA and the Yunus Emre Institute spearheading initiatives in health, education, and cultural development.

Fidan highlighted Türkiye’s expanding trade with Africa, which surpassed $35 billion in 2023, and its investments totaling approximately $7 billion.

Related Türkiye's strategic embrace of Africa: It's win-win, not exploitation

“The approach based on empowerment rather than mere aid has positioned Türkiye as a trusted partner across African nations, creating durable alliances,” Devecioglu added.

Fidan echoed this sentiment, underscoring Türkiye’s philosophy of “African solutions to African problems,” a concept that has resonated with leaders across the continent.

Emphasising the importance of sovereignty and local dynamics, Fidan cited Ethiopia’s need for maritime access and Somalia’s firm stance on recognition of its territorial integrity—both essential considerations in Türkiye’s approach to mediation.

Türkiye’s facilitation efforts, known as the “Ankara Process,” focus on direct dialogue between Ethiopia and Somalia, aiming not only to address immediate conflict but to lay the groundwork for lasting peace.

Türkiye’s role as a mediator further demonstrates its commitment to supporting Africa’s self-sufficiency in conflict resolution and its reputation as a neutral and effective diplomatic actor, Devecioglu said.

Related Türkiye establishes cooperation with Africa on win-win basis: Erdogan

Diplomatic partner to security ally

Türkiye’s partnerships across Africa stretches beyond diplomacy and into the realm of security.

“Türkiye is now not only a diplomatic partner but also a security provider,” Dr Murat Yigit, an associate professor at Türkiye’s National Defence University, tells TRT World.

Türkiye’s defence agreements, he explained, encompass military training, technology transfer, and arms exports, positioning Türkiye as a vital security ally on the continent.

In February, Somalia and Türkiye formalised a ten-year agreement that tasks Ankara with bolstering Somalia’s maritime security. This partnership encompasses the construction, modernisation, and training of Somalia’s naval forces and facilities, alongside joint air, land, and sea operations along the country’s extensive 3,333-kilometer coastline.

In addition, Türkiye has entered into several infrastructure agreements, which include significant projects for the Port of Mogadishu and the international airport. These initiatives have also enabled associated private companies to secure further contracts in the region.