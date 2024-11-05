As Americans troop into polling stations to make one of the most pivotal decisions of the next four years, the final outcome could depend on which way the undecided voters swing on Election Day.

In the final stretch of this heated election, undecided voters are considering their options carefully.

We turned to ChatGPT – the world’s most used artificial intelligence tool – to compare Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, examining who could be a better fit for the presidency.

According to recent statistics, ChatGPT attracts 200 million weekly active users globally, with 67.7 million based in the United States alone.

It holds 69.9 percent of the AI tool market share, and ChatGPT Plus has around 10 million paying subscribers.

With millions turning to ChatGPT for responses across various topics, here’s ChatGPT's reply to TRT World regarding the US elections.

Four parameters

ChatGPT's comparison of the two candidates focused on four critical policy areas: healthcare, climate policy, social justice, and economic policies.

ChatGPT appeared to have a more positive view of Harris.

In contrast, the response to Donald Trump's healthcare policies was less definitive, noting that somehow his agenda is “lacking a comprehensive plan” for healthcare, and he draws criticism “for divisive rhetoric on race”.

Asked the question, “What do you mean by “divisive rhetoric on race’?”, it said, “In Trump’s case, critics argue that his comments and policies often alienate minority communities and contribute to a polarised national conversation on race.”