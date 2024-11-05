Election Day has arrived across the United States, and the question of when results will be announced is on everyone’s minds.

While some states will be able to release outcomes on election night, others will require days or even weeks to complete their counts.

This disparity arises from a range of factors, including protocols for processing mail-in and provisional ballots, recount procedures, and logistical challenges in different states.

Since there is no overarching federal vote-counting process, each state’s unique laws and resources create different timelines for reporting results, leading to differing speeds across the country.

So, what factors contribute to these counting delays?

Related Vox pops: Who are Americans voting for and why?

Mail-in and absentee ballots

The handling of mail-in ballots is one of the primary reasons for counting delays.

Due to days-long wait, many states overhauled their election laws to make it faster to count votes by mail, absentee and overseas ballots.

However, in states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, state legislatures have not made similar changes to election procedures.

These states can not legally start the process of ballots until Election Day, which leads to a backlog that election officials must manage in real-time.

The steps involved in mail-in ballot processing — from signature verification to envelope removal — require extra time and meticulous attention.

By contrast, Florida, which allows ballot processing ahead of Election Day, is often able to deliver results sooner.

This early start in processing ballots helps minimise delays; however, in states lacking such provisions, the counting process can extend well beyond election night.

Provisional ballots and identity verification