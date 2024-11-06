On July 14, gunshots rang out at a Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania, sending the crowd into chaos as security rushed to shield him.

Amid the turmoil, Trump picked himself up to face the crowd again, a streak of blood across his face.

Raising a clenched fist – perhaps the most iconic moment of the 2024 elections – Trump exhorted his supporters to “fight, fight”.

What followed four months later was a stunning political comeback as he won a tight presidential race against his Democratic challenger, Kamala Harris.

Trump’s victory makes him only the second president in history to reclaim the White House after losing a re-election bid.

To his supporters, Trump is a plain-spoken, unyielding leader challenging entrenched power structures. To his critics, he is a polarising figure whose actions often threaten democratic norms.

Despite a turbulent end to his first term, the American electorate has restored him to office, even as he faces a slew of criminal charges—including federal indictments for alleged mishandling of classified documents, obstruction of justice, and attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump’s return grants him considerable leverage over these cases, as he is expected to swiftly remove Jack Smith, the special counsel overseeing federal investigations against him. As Trump once said he would do “within two seconds”.

With his own attorney general in place, Trump could likely see these charges dismissed.

Trump’s campaign for a second term centred on a sweeping array of over 40 pledges, from mass deportations to defunding schools that teach critical race theory and transgender issues.

Trump’s return to the Oval Office marks the continuation of an unconventional political journey.

Making of Donald Trump

Before politics, Trump was a well-known businessman and television personality, the only president without prior military or governmental experience.

Born in 1946, he inherited his father’s real estate empire, transforming it into the high-profile Trump Organization with what he famously described as “a small loan of a million dollars.”

He became a household name in the early 2000s as host of The Apprentice, crafting an image as a shrewd, no-nonsense businessman.

Trump launched his political career in 2015 with a pledge to “make America great again” by clamping down on immigration, reviving US manufacturing, and "draining the swamp" by reducing the influence of lobbyists in DC.

He vowed to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA), President Obama’s hallmark healthcare law, which he described as costly and burdensome for Americans, and to withdraw the US from the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate crisis, arguing it was economically disadvantageous.

In office, Trump enacted a series of controversial immigration policies, including family separations at the border, travel bans on several Muslim-majority countries, and restrictive asylum measures.