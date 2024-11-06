President-elect Donald Trump has been hailed as the "comeback king" in the US media after his unexpectedly large election triumph that few pundits or newspapers saw coming.

Polls had suggested a tight contest between the 78-year-old and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris, but Trump scored a clear and early victory in the electoral college on Wednesday and looked on course for a sweep of the popular vote.

Coverage in leading newspapers and television networks focused on the improbable return of the politician-showman who had been written off after losing power in 2020.

"Trump Storms Back," said a banner headline on the homepage of the New York Times, while its main analysis article said America had hired a "strongman."

"America stands on the precipice of an authoritarian style of governance never before seen in its 248-year history," it said.

Conservative tabloid the New York Post riffed on the Lazarus-like powers of the city's best-known real estate mogul with a front page headline that read "He's Don it Again."

"Trump the Colossus is the comeback king," it noted over an article inside.

'Trump Triumphs'

"Trump Wins the Election and a Second Chance," wrote the editorial board of the Wall Street Journal.