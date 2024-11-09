Saturday, November 9, 2024

1847 GMT –– Reports about Qatar’s withdrawal from mediation efforts in the Gaza ceasefire are inaccurate, the Qatari foreign ministry has said in a statement.

It clarified that while Qatar’s mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas are "currently on hold," they will resume when there is "enough seriousness to end this brutal war."

Additionally, Qatar also refuted reports concerning the status of Hamas's political office in Doha, calling them inaccurate.

More updates 👇

1903 GMT –– Israel kills Palestinian detainees in Gaza City

Three Palestinian detainees have been killed by Israeli army gunfire shortly after their release in the Al Sudaniya area, northwest of Gaza City, according to medical source.

1825 GMT –– Israel kills medics, volunteers in southern Lebanon

At least 11 ambulance staffers and civil defence volunteers have been killed, 5 others wounded in Israeli air strikes in Tyre, southern Lebanon, according to official sources.

1818 GMT –– Lebanon says Israeli strikes kill 11 people in south

Lebanon's health ministry has said Israeli strikes on the country's south killed at least 11 people, including six rescuers.

Five people were killed in a strike on the southern village of Hanouiyeh, the ministry said in a statement, separately reporting that six rescuers were killed in a strike on the village of Deir Qanun.

1729 GMT –– Israel kills at least 16 people in eastern Lebanon

Israeli air strikes have killed at least 16 in the towns of Kniseh, and Hadath in Baalbek, eastern Lebanon, Baalbek-Hermel governor has said.

1630 GMT –– Death toll in Lebanon from Israeli attacks rises to 3,136

Israeli attacks have killed at least 3,136 people and wounded 13,979 in Lebanon, with 19 fatalities reported on Friday, the Lebanese health ministry has said in a statement.

1514 GMT –– Hamas official says 'not received' request to leave Qatar

A senior Hamas official has said that the group had received no indication from Qatar that it should leave the country, where its political office has been based for years.

"We have nothing to confirm or deny regarding what was published by an unidentified diplomatic source and we have not received any request to leave Qatar," the official said from Doha.

1437 GMT –– Qatar reportedly out of Gaza talks: diplomatic source

Qatar reportedly has withdrawn as a key mediator for a possible Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap deal and warned Hamas that its Doha office "no longer serves its purpose", according to a diplomatic source.

"The Qataris informed both the Israelis and Hamas that as long as there is a refusal to negotiate a deal in good faith, they cannot continue to mediate," the source claimed on condition of anonymity.

"As a consequence, the Hamas political office no longer serves its purpose."

1417 GMT –– Deadly Israeli strike hits Gaza’s al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital

Two Palestinians have been killed and 26 others wounded in an Israeli air strike targeting tents sheltering for journalists and displaced people within al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al Balah, central Gaza, media office in the enclave has said.

Among the injured were two journalists, said the office in a statement.

The Israeli army has, for the ninth consecutive time since Oct. 7, 2023, bombed tents for journalists and displaced people within the hospital grounds, the office said.

1302 GMT –– Air sirens sounded in central Israel, military says

Air sirens were activated in central Israel following a "hostile aircraft infiltration", with details currently under review, the Israeli military has said.

1240 GMT –– French court rejects plea to cancel pro-Israel Paris gala

A French court has rejected a request to cancel an upcoming gala in Paris with the participation of Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, despite opposition from multiple rights groups and lawmakers.

Lawyer Rafik Chekkat from the EuroPalestine, a French non-governmental organisation, said the Paris Administrative Court dismissed the bid to halt the event scheduled for Nov. 13 by the Israel Forever Foundation.

Chekkat criticised the court's decision, stating that this ruling allowed galas that support and finance a genocidal army and colonialism in France.

1142 GMT –– UAE, US discuss efforts to reach ceasefire in Gaza, Lebanon

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Emirati counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan have discussed increasing efforts to establish a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon in a phone call.

Al Nahyan and Blinken exchanged views on the recent developments in the Middle East, particularly the humanitarian situation in Gaza, the UAE Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The phone call focused on "intensifying efforts to reach an immediate cease-fire and end the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza,” and the recent developments in Lebanon, it added.

1050 GMT –– Israeli army kills Palestinian in northern occupied West Bank

A Palestinian has been killed as the Israeli army bombed the northern West Bank city of Tubas with an anti-tank Energa shell.

Adham Zaid Izzat al-Masri was killed by Israeli soldiers after they besieged his home, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

The Israeli army stormed the town of Aqaba early in the morning, surrounded a house, and attacked it with an Energa shell, eyewitnesses said.

1043 GMT ––Hamas urges Arab-Islamic summit to stand against 'Judaisation'

Palestinian resistance group Hamas called the next week’s joint Arab-Islamic follow-up summit to take responsibility for the occupied city of Jerusalem, which is undergoing a “systematic Israeli Judaisation campaign.”

"It is time for the Islamic nations to fulfil their religious and political duties towards the holy city, which is facing an extensive Judaization campaign by the Israeli occupying government,” Hamas political bureau member Haroun Nasser al-Din said in a statement.

The official emphasized that Islamic countries “possess the necessary resources to exert pressure on global powers to curb Israel’s occupation and halt its crimes against the Palestinian people and Islamic sanctities.”

1013 GMT –– Iran warns of risk of 'expansion of war' beyond Middle East

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that the wars in Gaza and Lebanon, where Israel is battling Tehran-backed groups, could spill over beyond the Middle East.