Monday, November 11, 2024

1743 GMT — At least 14 people have been killed and 15 others wounded in an Israeli air strike on the northern Lebanese town of Ain Yaaqoub, according to the town's mayor.

The strike, which marks the northernmost point in Lebanon hit by Israeli forces since hostilities began in October 2023, hit a building where 30 people were residing including Syrian refugees, Mayor Majed Drbes told Reuters.

He said some people were still trapped under the rubble.

1808 GMT — 'There will be no ceasefire' in Lebanon: Israeli defence minister

Israel's defense minister Israel Katz stated that "there will be no ceasefire" in Lebanon.

He also hinted at a possible military strike against Iran, stating that Iran's nuclear facilities are now more vulnerable than ever, according to the daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

1744 GMT — Israeli fire kills 30 Palestinians as tanks roll into central Gaza camp

Israeli forces sent tanks into the western side of Gaza's Nuseirat camp in a new incursion into the enclave's central area, and Palestinian medics said Israeli military strikes had killed at least 30 people since Sunday night.

Residents said Israeli tanks opened fire as they rolled into that sector of the camp, one of Gaza's eight historic refugee sites, causing panic among the population and displaced families.

One resident, Zaik Mohammad, said the tanks' advance was a complete surprise.

1647 GMT — Arab-Islamic summit calls on UN to pass binding resolution on Gaza truce, aid

The Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh has urged the United Nations Security Council to pass a binding resolution for a ceasefire and to allow immediate humanitarian aid access into Gaza.

1647 GMT — Pakistan, Maldives demand immediate end to 'systematic genocide' in Gaza

Leaders of Pakistan and the Maldives demanded an immediate end to “systematic genocide” in Gaza and “decades of terror” against Palestinians, at the Extraordinary Islamic Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

In his address, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif observed that the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza is "beyond imagination."

Describing Israel’s brutalities against Palestinians as tantamount to “systematic genocide,” he noted that the world is watching in “criminal silence.”

Maldives’ President Mohamed Muizzu, in his remarks, urged the Muslim world to act "decisively" on Gaza. "If we, as an Ummah, don’t act decisively now, history will judge us harshly," he warned, calling for the summit to be a turning point for unity and meaningful change.

1636 GMT — Norway urges Israel to follow international legal obligations

Norway urged Israel to abide by its international legal obligations to allow the delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid during its continuing offensive in Gaza.

In a statement, International Development Minister Anne Beathe Tvinnereim said her country asked the UN General Assembly to request an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Israel's obligations to facilitate humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian population in Gaza.

"With this resolution, Norway aims to affirm that no country is exempt from its international legal obligations," she said.

Underlining that Gaza is on the verge of a famine, she said: "Regardless of the ongoing conflict between the parties, Israel has an obligation to enable food and medicine to reach the civilian population in Gaza."

1602 GMT — Iran says 'world waiting' for Trump government to stop Gaza, Lebanon wars

"The world is waiting" for Donald Trump's incoming US government to "immediately" end Israel's wars with Hamas and Hezbollah, Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref told a summit of Arab and Islamic countries.

"The American government is the main supporter of the actions of the Zionist regime (Israel), and the world is waiting for the promise of the new government of this country to immediately stop the war against the innocent people of Gaza and Lebanon," Aref told the joint Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit.

1600 GMT — Death toll from Israeli strikes in Lebanon rises to 3,243

Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed 3,243 people and injured 14,134 since Oct. 7, 2023, the Lebanese Health Ministry has said.

The ministry stated that 54 people had been killed and 56 others wounded on Sunday.

1455 GMT — Trump taps pro-Israel stalwart to be next US envoy to UN

President-elect Donald Trump announced that he has selected staunchly pro-Israel Representative Elise Stefanik to be the US's next envoy to the UN.

"I am honoured to nominate Chairwoman Elise Stefanik to serve in my Cabinet as US Ambassador to the United Nations. Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter," Trump said in a statement, according to multiple reports.

1419 GMT — Far-right minister calls for Israeli sovereignty in West Bank in 2025

Israel's far-right finance minister said that he hopes Israel will extend sovereignty into the occupied West Bank in 2025.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who also wields a defence ministry supervisory role for settlers as part of his coalition deal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said he hopes the incoming Trump administration in Washington will recognise an Israeli sovereignty push, according to a statement from Smotrich's office.

Smotrich has for years called for Israeli sovereignty in the West Bank, land the Palestinians want for a future state.

1405 GMT — Saudi crown prince demands Gaza, Lebanon ceasefires at Arab summit

Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler called for immediate ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon at a joint Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit that will renew calls for a Palestinian state on Monday.

Arab and Muslim leaders gathered in Riyadh, more than a year into the Israel-Hamas war and regional escalation, in what is seen as a chance to send a message to US President-elect Donald Trump.

Opening the summit, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the international community must "immediately halt the Israeli actions against our brothers in Palestine and Lebanon", condemning Israel's campaign in Gaza as "genocide".

Saudi Arabia "affirms its support for the brothers in Palestine and Lebanon to overcome the disastrous humanitarian consequences of the ongoing Israeli aggression," he said.

A draft resolution for the summit stresses "firm support" for "national rights" for the Palestinian people, "foremost among which is their right to freedom and to an independent, sovereign state".

1338 GMT — Malaysian PM urges end to Israel's 'genocidal acts' in Gaza

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has called for the urgency to "effectively and permanently" end Israel’s genocidal acts against the Palestinians in Gaza.

Addressing the Extraordinary Islamic Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in the Saudi capital Riyadh, Anwar said that a “crisis of humanity” has been unfolding in Gaza.

He urged the OIC member states and the international community to address the “plight and sufferings” of the Palestinians.

1313 GMT — Israeli PM opposes efforts by attorney general to sack Ben-Gvir

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sees efforts by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to sack far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir will lead to a "constitutional crisis" in Israel, according to local media.

"I don’t see a faster way to create a constitutional crisis than trying to remove a minister without an indictment," Israeli Channel 13 quoted Netanyahu as saying during a Cabinet meeting on Sunday evening.

Media reports emerged that Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara will approach Netanyahu to sack Ben-Gvir for repeatedly violating the law while in office unless he changes his conduct. This comes in response to petitions demanding the far-right minister’s sacking at the High Court. Ben-Gvir, for his part, accused the attorney general of seeking to topple the government.

1309 GMT — EU may launch new sanctions against Israeli settlers 'soon': France

France's foreign minister said that the European Union could soon launch a new round of sanctions against Israeli settlers accused of fuelling violence in Palestinian territories.

France had already imposed sanctions against "28 violent settlers" and been instrumental in deciding sanctions at the European Union level, Jean-Noel Barrot told the Paris Peace Forum, an annual gathering dedicated to international dialogue.

The EU's sanctions regime had already been activated twice, and "might be activated a third time soon", he said.

"We are deeply attached to the security of Israel," Barrot said, but "in the interest of Israel, of Israeli security, international law needs to be respected and justice needs to be reached".

1218 GMT — Arms embargoes should be imposed on Israel: Erdogan

Arms embargoes should be imposed on Israel and commercial ties should be cut off with Tel Aviv over its brutal over on Gaza, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

President Erdogan spoke about the developments in Gaza and Lebanon, at the Extraordinary Joint Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Türkiye has sent over 84,000 tonnes of aid to Gaza and is ready to send much more when restrictions are lifted, Erdogan said.

He has also noted that Israel cannot even tolerate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and has been keeping aid supplies waiting in Egypt for months.

1153 GMT — Israel must respect Iran's sovereignty: Saudi crown prince

The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has stated that Israel must respect Iran's sovereignty and refrain from attacking its territory.