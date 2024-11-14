WORLD
3 MIN READ
Majority of Latinos did not vote for Donald Trump, new survey shows
Hispanic organisations have come together to contest the exit polls that have given an impression that most Latinos favoured Trump.
Majority of Latinos did not vote for Donald Trump, new survey shows
Since November 5, news reports have been claiming that for the first time Latino men were supporting the Republican party. / Photo: Reuters
November 14, 2024

A number of Latino organisations are challenging the perception that the majority of Hispanic people voted for US President-elect Donald Trump in the recent election.

UNIDOS, which is the largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy group, says exit polls weren’t entirely correct in saying that most of the Latinos have voted for the Republican leader who has made deportation of illegal immigrants the central theme of his campaign.

Preliminary reports said 53 percent of Latinos voted for Kamala Harris, and 45 percent for Trump. However, data from Latino groups shows a larger disparity with 62 percent backing the Democratic candidate and just 37 supporting the Republican.

“The mainstream exit polls got Hispanic candidate support wrong, and that is a recurring sampling issue,” said Clarissa Martínez de Castro, UnidosUS Vice President of the Latino Vote Initiative.

The survey UNIDOS cited was done by Latino organisations based on 3,750 interviews, more than the 2,152 people who were interviewed for the national exit poll.

Exit polls are based on interviews of people as they leave the voting stations and immediately share their views.

Recommended

“We know that the American public, even amidst this year’s results, opposes the Trump agenda of mass deportation, separation of families and his promises to ‘un-document’ and deport some with current legal status,” said Vanessa Cardenas, executive director of America’s Voice.

Since November 5, news reports have been claiming that for the first time Latino men were supporting the Republican party.

But Hispanic groups including BSP Research and Hispanic Federation, said in a report published on Wednesday that the majority of Hispanic men (56 percent) and a supermajority, some 66 percent, of Hispanic women, voted for Harris.

“There is absolutely no valid or accurate evidence indicating that a majority of Latino men voted for Trump,” said Matt Barreto, co-founder of BSP Research.

“While Trump did perform better among younger age groups, this trend does not hold for the overall group.”

Recently, Trump has hinted at his tough immigration policy by appointing hardline figures like Tom Homan and Stephen Miller, who were the architects of the family separation policy in Trump’s previous administration.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe