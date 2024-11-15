Friday, November 15, 2024

1814 GMT — At least 59 people have been killed in Israeli attacks across Lebanon a day earlier, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 3,445, the Lebanese Health Ministry has said.

In a statement, the ministry added that 182 others were also wounded over the past day, bringing the total number of injuries to 14,599 since October 2023.

More updates 👇

1848 GMT — Israel claims intercepting three drones fired from Lebanon

Israel has claimed intercepting three drones fired from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel.

The Israeli Army Radio reported that two drones were downed before entering Israeli airspace, while the third was shot down over the Kiryat Shmona settlement area. No injuries or material damage were reported by the Israeli authorities.

1842 GMT — Lebanon studying US plan to end Israeli war: officials

The Lebanese government is reviewing a US truce proposal in Israel's war on the country, Lebanese officials have said, nearly two months since cross-border clashes escalated into a full-blown war.

Requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, one top official said US Ambassador Lisa Johnson discussed the plan on Thursday with Prime Minister Najib Mikati and parliament speaker Nabih Berri, who has been involved in mediation efforts on behalf of the group.

The proposal comprises "13 points spanning five pages", said the official, offering few details.

If an agreement is reached, Washington and Paris would issue a joint statement, he said, followed by a 60-day truce during which Lebanon will redeploy troops in the southern border area, near Israel.

1826 GMT — Israel approves only quarter of over 21,000 patient evacuation requests from Gaza: UN

The UN has reported that Israel allowed the evacuation of only a quarter of the 21,000 patients in Palestine's Gaza since October 2023.

"On Wednesday, WHO (World Health Organization) and its partners supported the medical evacuation of eight children and six of their companions from Gaza into Jordan," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference, adding that those evacuated will go to the US to receive specialised treatment.

"Once again, we call for the establishment of evacuation corridors and for all possible routes to be used for the safe and timely passage of all patients who need specialized care," he added.

1758 GMT — Egypt, Russia stress necessity for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Lebanon

Egypt and Russia have stressed the necessity for reaching an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.

According to a statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the three-day Sir Bani Yas Forum in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"Both ministers agreed on the necessity for the immediate ceasefire (in Gaza and Lebanon), and the unconditional flow of humanitarian aid," the statement said.

1636 GMT — Israel kills at least six more Palestinians in Gaza

At least six more Palestinians have been killed and several others wounded in Israeli air strikes on Gaza City and northern Gaza, according to medical sources.

Medical officials said that two Palestinians lost their lives, and others were wounded when an Israeli drone struck a house in Gaza City’s Al Zaytoun neighbourhood.

In another attack, four Palestinians were killed instantly when an Israeli drone targeted a civilian gathering in Al Karama, northwest of Gaza, medics and witnesses said.

1633 GMT — EU sanctions against Israel can 'no longer wait': Belgium

The Belgian deputy prime minister has said EU sanctions against Israel could "no longer wait," endorsing a proposal by the bloc's foreign policy chief on suspending political dialogue with Tel Aviv amid its war on Gaza.

"EU sanctions against Israel can no longer wait. We cannot continue watching disaster unfold in Gaza," Petra de Sutter said on X.

"I personally endorse Josep Borrell's call to suspend the political dialogue and to impose an EU-wide ban on the import of products from illegal settlements," she added.

1632 GMT — Hezbollah targets Israeli army bases, troops in northern Israel

The Lebanese Hezbollah group has announced that it launched rocket and drone strikes targeting Israeli military bases, settlements, and troop gatherings in northern Israel and southern Lebanon.

Israel has been conducting an incursion into southern Lebanon since Oct. 1.

In a series of statements, Hezbollah said it carried out 20 military operations on Friday against Israeli soldiers, bases, and settlements.

The group said its members struck the Israeli military’s Tirat Carmel base, south of Haifa, and the Shraga base, near Acre, using advanced rockets. It also reported targeting five Israeli troop gatherings near the settlements of Doviv and Yiron in northern Israel.

In addition, Hezbollah said it attacked 12 Israeli troop positions near the Lebanese towns of Maroun al Ras, Markaba, Khiyam, and Talloussah.

1611 GMT — Israel announces military draft of 7,000 ultra-Orthodox Jews to start this weekend

Breaking a long-standing controversial taboo in Israeli society, Tel Aviv has announced the gradual enlistment of 7,000 ultra-Orthodox Jews into the military, set to start this weekend.

According to a Defence Ministry statement, the conscription orders will be issued progressively, beginning on Sunday, following military evaluations.

Defence Minister Israel Katz plans to hold discussions with relevant parties to seek a compromise that would help integrate ultra-Orthodox Jews (Haredim) into the military while respecting their religious practices, the statement added.

1611 GMT — Israeli air strike kills three, injures nine in southern Lebanon

An Israeli drone has killed three people and wounded nine others in an air strike on a residential neighborhood in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre.

Lebanese official news agency reported that an Israeli drone targeted the Al-Zira'a district, which contains popular housing.

The attack also caused significant damage to the targeted area, the agency added.

1607 GMT — Israel awaits Lebanese response to US-backed ceasefire proposal: media

Israel is awaiting a response from Lebanon on the US-backed ceasefire proposal within a few days, Israel's public broadcaster KAN has reported.

An unnamed Israeli official was quoted saying, "Hezbollah will respond to the US outline within a few days."

Media reports indicated that the US Ambassador to Lebanon, Lisa Johnson, presented a ceasefire proposal to Beirut, although details of the proposal were not disclosed.

1603 GMT — Hamas kills three Israeli soldiers in northern Gaza

The Hamas group's armed wing has said its fighters have killed three Israeli soldiers, shot a fourth, and targeted four military vehicles in northern Gaza.

The group said in separate statements that its fighters carried out five military operations against the Israeli army in northern Gaza. It said its fighters killed from a zero distance three Israeli soldiers and sniped a fourth in northern Beit Lahia town.

1555 GMT — UNOCHA in Lebanon: there is escalation in human toll of Israeli strikes

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Lebanon has said that there is an alarming escalation in the human toll of Israeli air strikes in the densely populated areas across Lebanon.

1544 GMT — EU foreign policy chief proposes to suspend political dialogue with Israel

The EU foreign policy chief has proposed to formally suspend political dialogue with Israel over its disregard for international law in Palestine's Gaza.

"After a year of unheeded pleas by the Israeli authorities regarding respect for international law in the Gaza war, we cannot continue with business as usual," Josep Borrell said in a blog post.

"This is why I have proposed to EU Member States to ban imports from illegal settlements and to suspend the political dialogue with Israel. We will discuss these measures at the Foreign Affairs Council next week."

1414 GMT — TwoPalestinians die in Israeli prisons

Two Palestinian detainees have died in Israeli jails, according to prisoners’ affairs groups.

In a joint statement, the Palestinian Commission of Detainees and the Palestinian Prisoners Society confirmed the deaths of Samih Aliwi, 61, from Nablus in the occupied West Bank and Anwar Aslim, 44, from Gaza.

Aliwi, who had been held on administrative detention since Oct. 21, 2023, died on Nov. 6, 2024, six days after being transferred from the Ramla prison clinic to the Israeli Saveroff Hospital.

Aslim, meanwhile, died on Thursday. His health declined during a transfer from the Negev prison to Soroka Hospital.

1352 GMT — Northern Gaza cut off from health care, aid amid Israeli assault: Civil Defence

The Palestinian Civil Defence in Gaza has reported that its operations in northern Gaza have been forcibly suspended for 24 days, leaving thousands of residents without medical or humanitarian services as Israel's assault continues.

In a statement, the Civil Defence explained that on Oct. 24, Israeli forces targeted its teams in northern Gaza, seizing their vehicles, displacing most personnel to central and southern parts of the enclave, and detaining 10 staff members.

The agency called on international humanitarian organisations to urgently address the plight of thousands of civilians trapped in northern Gaza due to the ongoing Israeli offensive.

1322 GMT — NineIsraeli soldiers injured in Gaza, Lebanon in past 24 hours

Nine Israeli soldiers were injured in Gaza and southern Lebanon over the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures released by the Israeli forces.

The army’s website reported that the total number of Israeli soldiers injured in Gaza, Lebanon, and the occupied West Bank since the beginning of the ongoing conflicts has risen to 5,360, up from 5,351 the previous day.

Of the nine soldiers wounded, two were in Gaza and seven in southern Lebanon.

1300 GMT — There is simply not enough humanitarian aid in Gaza: UNRWA official

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has reiterated the dire humanitarian crisis in besieged Gaza, saying sufficient aid has never been available throughout the 13 months of Israel's offensive.

"People are hungry. We are surrounded every day by people who beg for pieces of bread, who need access to water,” UNRWA spokesperson Louise Wateridge told CNN.

"It is just unbearable, the situation the population has been forced into. And a lot of this can be resolved with a facilitation of a humanitarian response. And we have not just seen that for 13 months," she added.

1256 GMT —Israeli air strike hits Damascus for second time in two days

Syrian regime media has said Israel struck the upscale Mazzeh district of Damascus, the second such attack in as many days to hit the neighbourhood home to embassies, security headquarters and United Nations offices.

"Israeli aggression targets Mazzeh area in Damascus," the official SANA news agency said, after reporting a deadly Israeli strike on the district a day earlier.

1239 GMT — Trump backs ceasefire agreement in Lebanon: reports

US president-elect Donald Trump has reportedly expressed support for a ceasefire agreement in Lebanon during discussions with Israeli officials, according to Israeli media.

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation reported that Ron Dermer, Israel's Minister of Strategic Affairs, met with Trump and senior officials from his administration last Sunday to discuss a range of issues, including the ongoing Israeli invasion in Lebanon.

Trump reportedly gave his official approval for efforts to reach a settlement. "I want you to reach an agreement on Lebanon. I have no objections to the current plan,” Trump told Dermer.