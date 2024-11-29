WORLD
2 MIN READ
Multiple casualties as Syrian regime forces attack Aleppo student dorm
Clashes between opposition forces and regime troops erupted in western Aleppo’s countryside with opposition groups claiming control of 70 locations in Aleppo and Idlib provinces over three days.
Multiple casualties as Syrian regime forces attack Aleppo student dorm
The recent clashes have resulted in significant losses for regime forces, with many soldiers killed and others captured by opposition fighters. / Photo: Reuters Archive
November 29, 2024

Four students were reportedly killed and two others wounded in a missile attack by Syrian regime forces on a student dormitory affiliated with the University of Aleppo.

Local sources reported that the attack targeted the dormitory amid ongoing clashes between regime forces and opposition groups on the outskirts of Aleppo, one of Syria’s largest cities.

Clashes between opposition forces and regime troops erupted in western Aleppo’s countryside on Wednesday.

In the three days since the fighting began, opposition groups have claimed the seizure of 70 locations in the Aleppo and Idlib provinces.

Opposition forces reported capturing 56 villages and points by Thursday evening. Clashes around the city of Saraqib in Idlib on Thursday and Friday led to the capture of 12 more locations.

Recommended

On Friday, opposition forces reported gaining control of an additional 14 villages and points, expanding their hold to a total area of 550 square kilometres in rural areas of Aleppo and Idlib.

Russian air strikes targeted an opposition-held position in Marea, northern Aleppo, but no casualties were reported.

The recent clashes have resulted in significant losses for regime forces, with many soldiers killed and others captured by opposition fighters.

Syria has been embroiled in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

RelatedMultiple casualties as Russian jets strike Syria's Aleppo
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions