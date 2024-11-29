Four students were reportedly killed and two others wounded in a missile attack by Syrian regime forces on a student dormitory affiliated with the University of Aleppo.

Local sources reported that the attack targeted the dormitory amid ongoing clashes between regime forces and opposition groups on the outskirts of Aleppo, one of Syria’s largest cities.

Clashes between opposition forces and regime troops erupted in western Aleppo’s countryside on Wednesday.

In the three days since the fighting began, opposition groups have claimed the seizure of 70 locations in the Aleppo and Idlib provinces.

Opposition forces reported capturing 56 villages and points by Thursday evening. Clashes around the city of Saraqib in Idlib on Thursday and Friday led to the capture of 12 more locations.