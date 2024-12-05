WORLD
Amnesty's 'genocide' declaration comes too late: Palestinians in Gaza
Mourners say the latest attacks demonstrated that a new declaration from international human rights group Amnesty International that Israel was guilty of genocide in Gaza had come too late.
Children cry as people mourn Palestinians killed in an Israeli strike, at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, December 5, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
December 5, 2024

The Israeli military killed at least 39 Palestinians in strikes across Gaza overnight, medics have said, including at least 20 in an attack that set ablaze tents sheltering displaced families in a crowded camp.

Thursday's attacks came on the day Amnesty International released its report saying Israel's atrocities in Gaza met the definition of the crime of genocide.

At a funeral in Khan Younis, where relatives wept over the white-shrouded bodies of people killed the day before, resident Abu Anas Mustafa called the Amnesty report "a victory for Palestinian diplomacy", although he said it "came late".

"It is the 430th day of the war today, and Israel has been carrying out massacres and a genocide from the first ten days of the war," he said.

Residents carried a body wrapped in carpets out of the charred wreckage of the makeshift shelters in Al Mawasi, near the beach west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, where tens of thousands of people have sheltered for months. Israel calls the area a humanitarian zone and has long told people to go there for their safety.

Gaza medics said the 20 confirmed dead in the Israeli strike there included women and children. Israel claimed the strike targeted Hamas members, whom it did not identify.

The strike set several large tents ablaze, and the fire was worsened by the explosion of cooking gas canisters and burning furniture of the displaced people. On Thursday, the area was strewn with charred clothing, mattresses and other belongings among the twisted frames of burnt-out shelters.

"We don't see anyone from the whole world standing by us or helping us in this situation. Let them stop this crazy war that's against us. Let them stop the war," said Abu Kamal Al Assar, a witness at the site.

Other Israeli strikes reported on Thursday hit Gaza City, where medics said an attack destroyed a house where an extended family had taken shelter and damaged two nearby homes, killed at least three people.

In Rafah, near the borders with Egypt, an Israeli strike killed three Palestinians on Thursday, medics said. Three others were killed in a separate air strike in Al Shujaiah, in eastern Gaza City, they added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
