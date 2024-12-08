Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that the Syrian people will reshape the future of their war-torn country.

In its first press briefing since the Syrian opposition took control of Damascus on Sunday, he said millions of Syrians who were forced to flee can now return home safely.

Despite numerous initiatives, including President Erdogan's call for finding a political solution, the Assad regime rejected the proposals, leading to a continued crisis, he said, speaking on the sidelines of Doha Forum 2024.

"Since the Astana process froze the war in 2016, the regime has had precious time to address the existing problems," he said. "But they didn't, and instead, we saw a slow decay and collapse of the regime that explains why, almost without firing one bullet, Aleppo fell immediately, followed by other cities."

Fidan said the quick erosion of the Assad regime can be explained by its inability to provide for the people.

"The demands of the Syrian people have been ignored, and the regime has been unable to provide even the most basic services," Fidan stated. "Half of the population has been displaced, contributing to a massive migration crisis."

He underscored Türkiye's commitment to Syria’s national unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

"Türkiye will continue working with neighbouring countries and the new administration to reconstruct Syria and to address its economic problems," he said.

"Türkiye will take all necessary steps to ensure peace and security in Syria."

Backing a smooth transition