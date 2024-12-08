The three countries sponsoring the Astana process, along with five Arab states, have called for the launch of a political process in Syria based on UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

The call came in a joint statement issued on Saturday evening, following a meeting in Qatari capital Doha, attended by the foreign ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Jordan and Qatar.

The Astana process was represented by the foreign ministers of Türkiye and Iran, along with a representative from Russia.

According to the statement published by the Qatari state news agency QNA, the attendees affirmed that the Syrian crisis "constitutes a dangerous development for the safety of the country and regional and international security, which requires all parties to seek a political solution to the Syrian crisis that leads to end of military operations, and protection of civilians from the repercussions of this crisis".

The attendees "agreed on the importance of strengthening joint international efforts to increase humanitarian aid to the Syrian people, and ensuring its sustainable and unhindered access to all affected areas", the statement said.

They emphasised the need "to stop military operations in preparation for launching a comprehensive political process, based on Security Council Resolution 2254".

'Close consultation'