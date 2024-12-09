Monday, December 9, 2024

1849 GMT — At least 15 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed and others were injured late in Israeli air strikes on several homes in the Beit Hanoon area of northern Gaza.

The strikes targeted residential homes in the town, including some that were sheltering displaced families, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

One of the dwellings that housed evacuees belonged to the Abu Jarad family, resulting in numerous casualties.

1951 GMT — Three Israeli soldiers killed, 12 injured in Gaza: army

Three Israeli soldiers were killed, and 12 others were injured, including two critically, during a clash with Palestinian resistance fighters in Jabalia, northern Gaza, according to an Israeli army statement and a report by Haaretz.

The army confirmed that the casualties occurred when soldiers from the Shaked Battalion of the Givati Brigade engaged in combat in northern Gaza.

In its statement, the army added that one soldier from the Sky Rider unit in the Artillery Corps and a reservist from the Shaked Battalion were seriously injured in the same battle.

The statement did not provide specific details regarding the circumstances of the soldiers' deaths or injuries.

1811 GMT — Egyptian president discusses Gaza war, strengthens cooperation during talks in Norway

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi discussed Israel's ongoing genocide against Gaza and strengthening cooperation with Norway during his first visit to Oslo, the first by an Egyptian president since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1936.

The meeting took place between Sisi and King Harald V, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, and Norwegian Parliament Speaker Masud Gharahkhani, according to statements from the Egyptian presidency.

1552 GMT — Qatar condemns Israel's seizure of buffer zone with Syria

Qatar has condemned the Israeli seizure of the buffer zone and sites on the border with Syria.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said this is "a dangerous development".

1537 GMT — Two Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on occupied West Bank

An Israeli air strike in the occupied West Bank city of Tubas killed two Palestinians, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In a statement, the Palestinian health ministry said that two men aged 26 and 32 were killed "by Israeli shelling in Tubas", in the northern West Bank.

The Israeli military said one of its aircrafts struck and killed "several armed individuals" during an incursion in the city.

The strike came a week after the Palestinian ministry said the Israeli army besieged the Tubas hospital, before breaking into it, shooting inside, "assaulting staff and patients and arresting a number of them".

1532 GMT — Yemen's Houthis launch drone attack on 'vital target' in southern Israel

Yemen's Houthi group has said that it carried out a drone attack on a "vital target" in southern Israel.

In a televised statement, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said that it fired a drone at an Israeli target in Yavne, south of Jaffa, resulting in a direct hit. He, however, did not give details about the nature of the target.

The spokesperson said the attack was "in response to the Israeli enemy's massacres" against the Palestinians in Gaza.

1502 GMT — Civilian killed, 4 soldiers injured in new Israeli strike in southern Lebanon

A Lebanese civilian was killed and four soldiers were injured in an Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon on Monday, in the latest violation of a ceasefire deal between the two sides, the army said.

A military statement said Israeli forces struck a car near a military checkpoint in Bint Jbeil district, killing one person and injuring four soldiers.

Israeli forces also shelled the outskirts of the southern town of Naqoura, the state-run National News Agency said, without providing details about injuries.

1453 GMT — US fully backs Israel's military moves in Syria: Israeli media

The US administration fully backs the Israeli military moves in Syria, including the seizure of a demilitarized buffer zone in the occupied Golan Heights, Israeli media said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday announced the collapse of a UN-monitored disengagement agreement, which established a buffer zone between Israel and Syria after Syrian troops withdrew from the area following the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime.

"Washington is aware of and fully supports our actions in Syria," Israel’s Army Radio said.

The radio, citing an Israeli official, said the 1974 Disengagement Agreement between Israel and Syria "is dead."

1307 GMT — Hamas congratulates Syrians on toppling Assad

In a statement published on the Palestinian resistance group's official website, Hamas said: "We congratulate the brotherly Syrian people on their success in achieving their aspirations for freedom and justice. We call on all components of the Syrian people to unite, strengthen national cohesion, and rise above the pains of the past."

1245 GMT — Gaza death toll nears 44,800 as Israel kills more Palestinians

At least 50 more Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, pushing up the overall death toll since last year to 44,758, the Health Ministry in the enclave said.

A ministry statement added that some 106,134 others were injured in the ongoing assault.

"Israeli forces killed 50 people and injured 84 others in three massacres of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

1231 GMT — Several killed as Israeli army intensifies attacks in northern Gaza

Several people were killed in Israeli air strikes that targeted a school-turned-shelter and civilians in northern Gaza, a medical source and witnesses said.

Witnesses said Israeli jets struck Abu Hussein School, where hundreds of civilians have sheltered in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

A medical source said several people were killed and injured in the attack, without giving an exact figure. The Israeli strike caused a large part of the school building to collapse, witnesses said.

Four people were also killed in Israeli shelling targeting a group of civilians near al-Halabi Roundabout in Jabalia, the medical source said.

1207 GMT — Ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza's Kamal Adwan hospital 'unacceptable': WHO

The latest shelling of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, which caused severe damage and disrupted vital medical services, is "unacceptable," the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

According to hospital authorities, the attack on December 7 led to injuries among health workers and patients, while water, oxygen, and fuel tanks were destroyed, triggering a fire within the hospital premises.

The facility is now completely without electricity, further crippling its ability to provide essential care, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

"The ongoing attacks on the hospital are unacceptable and are depriving people in northern (Gaza) of the already minimal health services they had left," he said.

1155 GMT — Israel seeks to justify air strikes on Syria, expanded presence in Golan Heights

After Israel launched a wave of air strikes on Syria following the fall of the Baath regime, Tel Aviv sought to justify its attacks by expressing concerns over strategic weapons in its northeastern neighbour.