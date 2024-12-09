TÜRKİYE
Türkiye pledges support for Syria's new era, calls for focus on way forward
Ankara, which stood by Syrian people during their most challenging times, remains committed to supporting them as new chapter unfolds in Damascus, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan says.
Fidan emphasised that while others abandoned the Syrians, Türkiye stood by them as the country has shouldered every difficulty to realise justice, regional peace, and stability. / Photo: AA
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has emphasised that Syria has entered "a new era," urging a focus on the way forward while reaffirming Ankara's unwavering support for the Syrian people.

Addressing the latest developments in Syria at the opening ceremony of the 15th Conference of Ambassadors on Monday, which is being held in the Turkish capital Ankara, Fidan said what happened in the country represented a beacon of hope.

He said: "We expect international actors, especially the UN, to extend a helping hand to the Syrian people and support the establishment of an inclusive administration."

He emphasised that it has always been stated from the outset that a permanent solution, peace, and stability in Syria can only be achieved through national reconciliation.

Recalling that the Assad regime had not taken steps to reconcile with its people despite all efforts and opportunities, Fidan said: “A new era has begun in Syria, and now it is time to focus on the way forward.”

"In the upcoming process, we desire a Syria where different ethnic and religious groups live in peace under an inclusive understanding of governance,” the foreign minister said, adding: “We want to see a new Syria that will have good relations with its neighbours and contribute to peace and stability in the region."

Turkish support

Emphasising that Türkiye is ready to provide the necessary support to the Syrian people, Fidan said: “Türkiye, which extended a helping hand to its Syrian brothers and sisters during their difficult times, will be with them on the new page opened in Damascus.”

He stated that Ankara believes the Syrian people will make good use of this golden opportunity, mentioning: "Preventing Daesh and PKK from benefiting from the current situation will ensure that Syria ceases to be a safe haven for terrorism.”

“We will resolutely continue all our efforts for this," he underscored.

Pointing out that Syria has once again demonstrated how long-term and patience-demanding diplomacy is, Fidan said that Türkiye has been advocating what it believes is right for 13 years, both in bilateral relations and on multilateral platforms.

Fidan emphasised that while others abandoned the Syrians, Türkiye stood by them as the country has shouldered every difficulty to realise justice, regional peace, and stability. He added: "While undertaking our diplomatic initiatives, we have sincerely demonstrated that we not only seek our national security and peace but also desire peace and prosperity for our region."

Over 10 days, opposition forces launched a lightning offensive, capturing key cities and then, on Sunday, the capital Damascus. The rapid advance, supported by defecting military units, led to the collapse of the Assad regime after 13 years of war.

Assad and his family fled to Moscow where Russia granted them asylum.

