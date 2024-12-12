Thursday, December 12, 2024

1900 GMT — Lebanon said an Israeli strike on the border town of Khiam killed one person, hours after Washington announced Israel had withdrawn from the area as Lebanon's army deployed under a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah.

"The Israeli enemy strike on the town of Khiam killed one person and injured another," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

More updates 👇

1640 GMT — Israeli prime minister 'ready to do a deal' on Gaza: Biden's adviser

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is "ready to do a deal" on a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza, the American national security adviser said.

"He's ready to do a deal. And when I go to Doha and Cairo, my goal will be to put us in a position to be able to steal it this month, not later," Jake Sullivan told reporters.

He said the US is "now looking to close a hostage release deal and a ceasefire," which he said would stop the war in the Palestinian enclave and reunite hostages with their families.

Sullivan noted that more than a year ago, there was a deal that brought 78 hostages from Gaza to their families.

1540 GMT — Middle East is going to get solved': Trump

US president-elect Donald Trump pledged to solve the myriad crises plaguing the Middle East amid Israel's war against Gaza, historic developments in Syria and a tenuous ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel.

"I think the Middle East is going to get—as we speak, things are happening very productively on the Middle East. I think the Middle East is going to get solved. I think it's more complicated than the Russia-Ukraine, but I think it's, it’s, it’s easier to solve," Trump told Time magazine.

Asked if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu provided him with assurance that he would wrap up his war against besieged Gaza, Trump demurred, saying "I don’t want to say that, but I think he feels very confident in me."

"I think he knows I want it to end. I want everything to end," he said. "I don't want people from either side killed, and that includes whether it's Russia, Ukraine, or whether it's the Palestinians and the Israelis and all of the, you know, the different entities that we have in the Middle East."

1427 GMT — One-third of journalists killed this year targeted by Israeli army: report

The Israeli army was behind one-third of all unnatural journalist deaths globally in 2024, according to a report released by Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

The RSF's annual report on the state of press freedom highlighted the alarming risks faced by journalists worldwide. It revealed that 550 journalists were detained, 55 held hostage and 95 reported missing this year.

A total of 54 journalists were killed in 2024, the highest figure in the past five years, with most deaths occurring in conflict zones. Of those, one in three were killed during Israeli bombardments, including 16 in Gaza and two in Lebanon.

1426 GMT — Halting Gaza war first step towards regional peace — Jordan

Jordan's King Abdullah II said that halting the Israeli war on Gaza will be the first step towards regional de-escalation.

This came during the monarch’s meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the Red Sea city of Aqaba, according to a royal court statement.

Blinken’s visit to Jordan is part of a regional tour that also includes Türkiye for talks on the situation in Gaza and Syria.

"The first step towards reaching comprehensive regional calm is by halting the Israeli war on Gaza," Abdullah said, calling for "urgent and serious action by the international community." Discussions between the two sides addressed efforts to enhance humanitarian responses in war-torn Gaza, the statement said.

1423 GMT — Israel's war on Gaza exposed limitations of int'l institutions: South Africa

Israel's war on the Gaza people, as well as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, have exposed the limitations and fragility of international institutions that are still unrepresentative and unreformed, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

Speaking to the media following the reception of Angolan President Joao Lourenco at the Union Buildings in the South African capital of Pretoria, Ramaphosa said his nation remains steadfast in its call for reform of UN Security Council and other global institutions.

Lourenco arrived earlier at Waterkloof airbase in Pretoria on a state visit to South Africa, where he and Ramaphosa will address a plenary session of a Business Forum with the theme South Africa and Angola: Working Together to Forge a New Era of Cooperation and Partnerships to Increase Mutually Beneficial Trade and Investment.

Ramaphosa said, "The Global South must have permanent representation and a voice on the UNSC so that it reflects global demographics and realities."

1335 GMT — Israeli PM discusses Gaza ceasefire with White House national security adviser

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held talks with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan for a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange.

Sullivan arrived in Israel early in the day for talks with Israeli officials on the latest regional developments, especially the situation in Gaza and Syria.

He is also expected to visit Egypt and Qatar as part of his tour, according to US media.

1255 GMT — Palestinian doctor shot dead by Israeli forces while on way to northern Gaza hospital

A Palestinian doctor was shot dead by Israeli forces, in the latest attack on medical personnel in Gaza, medics said.

Saeed Jouda, an orthopedist, was shot in the head as he was on his way to his work at Al-Awda Hospital in the northern town of Beit Lahia, the hospital said in a statement.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 1,057 medical personnel were killed by Israeli army fire in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

1230 GMT — Vatican officials, Palestinian president discuss Gaza's 'very serious' needs

Pope Francis met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Vatican, their first face-to-face encounter in three years, as the pontiff has become more vocal in his criticism of Israel's military campaign in Gaza.

The two men held private talks for a half-hour, the Vatican said but offered few other details about the meeting.

A statement said Abbas also met afterwards with the Catholic Church's top diplomatic officials to discuss the "very serious humanitarian situation in Gaza, where it is hoped that there will be a ceasefire and the release of all hostages as soon as possible".

Abbas said in a statement that he thanked the pope "for his positions in support of achieving a just peace in Palestine based on the two-state solution".

1208 GMT — Israeli army deliberately turning Rafah into 'unlivable city’: mayor

The Rafah mayor accused the Israeli army of deliberately turning the southern Gaza city into an unlivable area.

"The Israeli forces are demolishing, bulldozing, and blowing up residential buildings, service facilities, and infrastructure networks across the city," Ahmed al-Soufi said in a statement.

He said photos shared by Israeli soldiers "clearly show that their only goal in Rafah is sabotage." The mayor called Israel’s hiring of private companies to demolish buildings in Rafah and move the rubble to unidentified destinations “a precedent in its genocidal war” on Gaza.

1203 GMT — Hamas welcomes UN General Assembly vote for Gaza ceasefire

Hamas has welcomed the UN General Assembly resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and urged the international community to compel the Israeli occupation to implement it.