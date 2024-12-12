The Indian Supreme Court has barred trial courts from registering any new suits against places of worship until they get further orders from the top court.

Thursday's directive came as the top court was hearing petitions, challenging the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which prohibits conversion of any place of worship.

It also provides “for the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on the 15th day of August 1947."

In pending cases, the courts would refrain from any "effective interim or final order" until further orders, according to a bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and justices Sanjay Kumar and K. V. Viswanathan.

"We are examining the vires, contours and the ambit of the 1991 Act," the bench said, according to the Press Trust of India news agency. The court asked the central government to file its reply to the pleas in four weeks.

Mosque-temple site issue