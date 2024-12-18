As Sudan’s civil war drags into its 20th month, sexual violence has emerged as a devastating weapon of war, with women and underage girls bearing the brunt of atrocities committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and their allied militias.

Survivors recount horrific experiences of gang rape, captivity, and ethnically motivated assaults, exposing the scale of human rights violations, yet accountability remains elusive despite extensive UN documentation.

Recent findings from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) reveal the breadth of the crisis in the country wracked by the conflict between the Sudanese military and paramilitary RSF.

The top UN Human Rights body reveals that between December 2023 and November 2024 alone, it documented 60 new incidents of conflict-related sexual violence in Sudan, impacting at least 83 victims.

This brings the total number of documented cases to 120, affecting 203 individuals, including children as young as seven.

“In over 70 percent of the documented cases, men in RSF uniforms and armed groups affiliated with the RSF were implicated,” Seif Magango, spokesperson for the OHCHR, tells TRT World.

However, these reported cases are only a fraction of the actual incidents, as survivors and their families often face threats, especially when the perpetrators are connected to the RSF.

The UN spokesperson notes that stigma, fear of reprisals, internet shutdowns, and the collapse of Sudan’s medical and judicial systems have made it exceedingly difficult for survivors to come forward.

“Only six incidents documented by OHCHR since the conflict erupted were reported to judicial authorities,” he adds.

Earlier this week, a new report by the Human Rights Watch brought to light the scale of sexual violence in South Kordofan state.

“The abuses constitute war crimes and included killings, rapes, and abductions of ethnic Nuba residents, as well as the looting and destruction of homes,” the human rights watchdog said.

In 79 documented cases, survivors described being gang-raped in front of their families or detained for extended periods as sex slaves by RSF fighters.

One survivor recounted the ethnic hatred displayed during the assault, with her attackers calling her a “slave” because of her Nuba ethnicity, saying, “These Nuba are our slaves, we can do anything we want.”

Related The forgotten civil war: Sudan's crisis deepens as death toll passes 20,000

A pattern of atrocities

These abuses are not isolated incidents but part of a systemic and coordinated pattern, as highlighted by the top UN human rights entity.

“Reports of sexual violence appeared to follow a geographical pattern as the fighting spread across the country,” Magango says.

Reports indicate that incidents of sexual violence occurred in Al-Gazira state following RSF’s control of large parts of the region in January 2024 and again in October 2024 during intensified hostilities.