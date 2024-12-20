More than 40 million people are now struggling to feed themselves across West and Central West Africa with that number set to rise to 52 million by the middle of next year, the United Nations food agency has said.

According to a new report released on Friday, the World Food Programme said 3.4 million people are currently facing “emergency levels of hunger” in the region, representing a 70 percent increase in such cases since the summer.

The report said conflict, displacement, economic instability and severe climate shocks are driving food insecurity.

The ongoing conflict in the Sahel, as well as the Sudanese civil war, have forcibly displaced over 10 million people across the region.

Massive flooding in Nigeria and Chad earlier this year has made the situation acute.

'Vicious cycle of hunger'