The fall of Bashar al Assad’s brutal regime in Syria has shifted the focus to his close circle, who oversaw decades of brutal crackdown on dissidents and opponents that led to countless cases of political imprisonment, torture, extrajudicial killings and rape.

Following armed anti-regime groups' takeover on December 8 in a lightning military operation, interim Prime Minister Muhammad al Bashir announced that war criminals would be prosecuted “under current Syrian laws”.

The spokesperson of the interim government has also said that establishing a fair justice system is a top priority for the new administration led by Ahmed al Sharaa.

“By holding criminals accountable, we aim to heal the deep wounds inflicted upon our society and pave the way for a more just and equitable future,” Obaid Arnaut said in a recent interview.

Experts agree that justice and accountability will be critical for Syria’s future as the country seeks to heal from over half a century of authoritarian rule by the Assad family.

But how will the new government bring the Assad loyalists to justice and how does the process unfolds?

Preserve proof for justice

The first step toward justice, according to experts, is preserving evidence of the Assad regime’s brutal atrocities, including the mass graves and torture devices in prisons.

Silvia Carenzi, an associate research fellow at ISPI’s Middle East and North Africa Center, tells TRT World that civil society organisations, particularly those led by victims and survivors, have been vital in documenting these violations.

“The preservation of evidence and witnesses will be essential for efforts towards accountability,” Carenzi says.

Nerma Jelacic from the Commission for International Justice and Accountability (CIJA) also highlighted the importance of safeguarding critical evidence.

“I can imagine that the priority is to stabilise and secure the country while plans for wider dialogue are put in place,” Jelacic says.

“(But) what is also crucial is to ensure that the evidence that has suddenly become available across the country is preserved and secured to support those future processes.”

On December 20, the UN Human Rights Council confirmed that its inquiry team made its first trip to Syria since an investigation into the Assad regime’s war crimes was launched in 2011.

During the visit, critical information was uncovered regarding the former regime detention facilities and mass grave sites.

The team examined locations such as the Sednaya Prison and the Military Intelligence Branch 235, also known as the Palestine Branch, where they discovered significant destruction of vital evidence, including documents that could have helped identify perpetrators and provide families with information about missing loved ones.

Justice at home, accountability worldwide

To conduct war crimes trials, Carenzi emphasised that Syria would need a legal system capable of handling them domestically.

“So far, the new authorities have striven to maintain discipline and avoid or curb episodes of extrajudicial punishment and revenge — by issuing repeated statements urging fighters to refrain from those acts.”

At the international level, Carenzi argues that “accountability could happen in different ways” and outlines several international mechanisms that could be pursued.

Countries like Germany have prosecuted Syrian officials under the principle of Universal Jurisdiction, which allows grave crimes to be tried anywhere, regardless of where they occurred.

Germany has reaffirmed its commitment to holding Assad’s officials accountable.