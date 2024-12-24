Barely a few weeks before leaving the White House, President Joe Biden used his discretionary powers to reduce the sentences of 37 of the 40 people on federal death row to life imprisonment.

The timing of the presidential decree is important because President-elect Donald Trump – who will assume office on January 20, 2025 – is pro-capital punishment, a polarising issue in US politics that divides Americans along ethical, religious and political lines.

The presidential commutation of the convicted murderers – which follows nearly four years of moratorium on federal capital punishment – has generated an intense debate in the US.

The presidential order is constitutionally enshrined, which makes it impossible for the incoming Trump administration to reverse the move.

“I cannot stand back and let a new administration resume executions that I halted,” Biden said.

Trump quickly denounced the decision, terming it a “slap in the face” of the murder victims and their families. “These are among the worst killers in the world,” his spokesperson said in a statement.

“President Trump stands for the rule of law, which will return when he is back in the White House,” he added, implying the imminent reinstatement of capital punishment under the incoming administration.

Trump said in the 2024 campaign that he would not only remove the moratorium on federal executions but also widen the net of crimes that are punishable by death under federal law.

A deeply divisive issue

Americans remain divided along party lines on the issue of capital punishment.

Republicans show stronger support for the death sentence while citing deterrence, retribution and justice for victims as reasons.

The view within the Democratic Party is more divided, with a growing segment advocating for the abolition of capital punishment because of concerns over racial bias, wrongful convictions and ethical considerations.

“The divide is between people who care for life and those who do not care about deliberate killing,” says Joe Lockard, associate professor at Arizona State University, who has conducted extensive research on death row literature and public mobilisation against capital punishment.

“Capital punishment needs to be seen as more than sticking a poison needle into one person’s arm. It is a systemic absence of care whether people live or die,” he tells TRT World.

The death penalty has been abolished either in practice or by law in a majority of countries (144) around the world. But in the US, the federal government, along with 27 of the 50 states, continues to retain the death penalty.

The number of new death sentences in 2024 was 26 while the number of executions at the state level was 25. Only four states – Alabama, California, Florida and Texas – accounted for the majority (20) of new death sentences in the outgoing year.