Deadly protests in Syria, triggered by claims of damage to a religious shrine, were the result of "provocations" by elements of the deposed Bashar al Assad regime, the country’s interim government has said.

After videos circulating on social media alleged that the shrine of religious figure Abu Abdullah Hasibi in Aleppo had been damaged, protests seen in several areas.

Clashes broke out between demonstrators and security forces in central Homs and western Tartus provinces, resulting in deaths and injuries on both sides, with authorities introducing curfew measures in Homs from 6.00 pm to 8.00 am, according to the Syrian News Agency (SANA).

Over the past three days, security forces affiliated with the interim government had intensified search efforts in several cities, primarily in the provinces of Latakia and Tartus, for former regime officials accused of committing war crimes.

Interior Ministry statement

In a statement, the interim Interior Ministry has said the videos were actually from "old footage by unknown groups from the period when Aleppo was liberated."