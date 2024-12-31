Tuesday, December 31, 2024

1715 GMT — An official from the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) has described seven newborns and infants freezing to death in Gaza in late December as tragic.

"It’s tragic and unacceptable that since 23 December, 7 newborns and infants have reportedly died from the cold and a lack of adequate shelter in Gaza.

These preventable deaths lay bare the desperate and deteriorating conditions facing families and children across Gaza for over 14 months," Ricardo Pires, communication manager of UNICEF, told Anadolu, highlighting the worsening humanitarian conditions in the region.

Pires warned of further fatalities as temperatures continue to plummet.

1735 GMT — South Africa's president demands end to hostilities in Gaza in his New Year's message

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his New Year message, has called for the cessation of hostilities in Gaza and the release of hostages.

"As the conflict in the Middle East continues, as genocide is perpetrated against the people of Gaza, and as Israeli hostages remain in captivity, we continue to call for the cessation of hostilities and the release of hostages," Ramaphosa said in a statement.

He said his country has stood firm in support of the Palestinian people's struggle.

1651 GMT — Palestinian seriously wounded by Israeli gunfire in occupied West Bank

A 26-year-old Palestinian man sustained critical injuries after he was shot by Israeli forces during an incursion into Halhul, a town north of Hebron in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that the victim was severely wounded by Israeli army gunfire.

Israeli forces raided Halhul, firing live bullets and tear gas during clashes with youngsters who had thrown stones at military vehicles, witnesses told Anadolu.​​​​​​​

1602 GMT — US has spent $22B supporting Israel’s military since October 2023

Since October 7, 2023, the US has spent more than $22 billion supporting Israel’s military offensives, including in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, the US supplied 69% of Israel's arms from 2019 to 2023, which increased to 78 percent.

By December 2023, the US had delivered over 10,000 tons of weapons worth $2.4 billion.

This number grew to 50,000 tonnes by August 2024, transported via hundreds of planes and ships.

As Israel’s biggest ally, the country has supplied a wide range of advanced military equipment, including missiles for the Iron Dome defence system, precision-guided bombs, CH-53 heavy lift helicopters, AH-64 Apache helicopters, and 155mm artillery shells, along with bunker-busting munitions and armoured vehicles.

1601 GMT — Houthis report 12 US-British air strikes on capital Sanaa

US and British warplanes launched 12 air strikes on the Yemeni capital Sanaa, the Houthi group said.

The Al-Masirah TV said the attacks targeted the al-Ardi Complex, which houses the Defence Ministry headquarters, and the 22nd May Complex, which houses the Information Ministry premises in central Sanaa.

1506 GMT — Yemen's Houthis report six US-British air strikes on capital Sanaa

US and British warplanes launched six air strikes on the Yemeni capital Sanaa, the Houthi group said.

The Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV said the attacks targeted the al-Ardi Complex, which houses the Defence Ministry headquarters, and the 22nd May Complex, which houses the Defence Ministry premises in central Sanaa.

No information was provided about casualties or damage from the strikes.

1453 GMT — Doctors back from Gaza share horrors inflicted on Palestinians

Doctors, who volunteered in Gaza amid ongoing Israeli attacks, described their experience of treating sick and wounded people under dire and horrific conditions.

The brutal Israeli war on Gaza has killed more than 45,000 people, mostly women and children. One of the children who succumbed to her injuries after getting injured in an Israeli attack was a nine-year-old girl whose last moments were witnessed by a Palestinian doctor, Mohamed Ashraf.

Among countless, Mohamed Ashraf recounted a heartbreaking story of treating a Palestinian girl whose family had been killed in an Israeli missile strike.

In an interview with Anadolu, Ashraf who has volunteered at al-Shifa Hospital and Kuwaiti Hospital, said that when the girl was brought to hospital with shrapnel all over her face, she could not open her eyes.

"When I was treating her, she asked me to come in closer to her. I came in closer to her, and she asked me, 'Doctor, am I in heaven," said Ashraf who is also a lecturer at the Islamic University of Gaza.

1435 GMT —Dozens of patients, wounded evacuated from Gaza for treatment

Dozens of patients and the wounded have been evacuated for treatment outside the war-ravaged Gaza, where the United Nations says Israel's attacks on and around hospitals have pushed health care to the brink.

The 45 patients left the European Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis and travelled through the Karem Abu Salem Crossing into Israel, Palestinian health officials said. They will receive treatment in the United Arab Emirates.

The Health Ministry says several thousand Palestinians in Gaza need medical treatment abroad. Israel has controlled all entry and exit points since capturing the southern city of Rafah in May.

1230 GMT — Israeli army claims to intercept rocket from southern Gaza

The Israeli army has claimed to have intercepted a rocket fired from southern Gaza amid its brutal war on the Palestinian enclave.

A military statement said in-coming rocket sirens were activated in several settlements adjacent to Gaza border. The army said the results of the interception was under review, with no injuries reported.

There was no Palestinian comment on the Israeli claim.

1217 GMT —Heavy rains sweep away tents for displaced across war-torn Gaza

Torrential rains have washed away hundreds of tents sheltering displaced civilians in the war-torn Gaza, witnesses said.

According to witnesses, the rainwater caused the erosion of dirt roads surrounding displacement camps west of the central city of Deir al-Balah and the southern cities of Khan Younis and Rafah.

The heavy rains and stormy winds have caused the collapse of hundreds of worn-out tents, leaving displaced families without any shelter amid harsh weather conditions, they added.

Many families were forced to spend their night in the open as their tents, personal belongings and possessions were swept away by the heavy rains, the witnesses said.

1154 GMT — Türkiye emphasises importance of ceasefire in Gaza

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has emphasised the importance of a lasting ceasefire in Gaza during a phone conversation with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa, according to diplomatic sources.

Fidan, in conversation with Mustafa, who is the foreign minister as well, also received updates on the situation in the occupied West Bank.

He emphasised Türkiye's continued political and economic support for Palestine.

1105 GMT — Gaza population declines by 6 percent amid Israel’s genocidal war

Gaza’s population has declined by 6 percent as a result of Israel’s genocidal war, official figures showed.