Sudan’s Burhan rejects pre-war conditions with RSF militias
Sudanese General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan voiced readiness "to engage in any genuine initiative that ends the war and ensures the safe return" of civilians to their homes.
Abdel Fattah al-Burhan calls for genuine peace efforts to protect Sudanese civilians. / Photo: AA
January 1, 2025

Sudan's Sovereign Council leader has said a return to the pre-war status with the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) is not possible.

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan made the statement on Tuesday in a televised speech published by the Sudanese state television on the 69th anniversary of the country's independence from the British occupation.

He, however, voiced readiness "to engage in any genuine initiative that ends the war and ensures the safe return" of civilians to their homes.

"The situation cannot return to how it was before April 15, 2023, nor can we accept the presence of these murderers, criminals, and their supporters among the Sudanese people again," Burhan said in reference to the RSF.

He added that the Sudanese people are subject to killing, starvation, displacement, and violations by the RSF militias.

Sudan civil war

Nearly 25,000 people have been killed and over 10 million displaced since April 2023, when a battle for power erupted between Sudan’s army led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the RSF headed by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The fighting has spread to at least 13 of Sudan’s 18 states, leading to catastrophic destruction and pushing millions to the brink of famine and death.

Mediation efforts led by several countries, including the US and Saudi Arabia, have not yet succeeded in securing a ceasefire amid reciprocal accusations by both the Sudanese army and RSF of hindering efforts.

