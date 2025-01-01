Sudan's Sovereign Council leader has said a return to the pre-war status with the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) is not possible.

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan made the statement on Tuesday in a televised speech published by the Sudanese state television on the 69th anniversary of the country's independence from the British occupation.

He, however, voiced readiness "to engage in any genuine initiative that ends the war and ensures the safe return" of civilians to their homes.

"The situation cannot return to how it was before April 15, 2023, nor can we accept the presence of these murderers, criminals, and their supporters among the Sudanese people again," Burhan said in reference to the RSF.

He added that the Sudanese people are subject to killing, starvation, displacement, and violations by the RSF militias.