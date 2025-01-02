A US Army veteran with a Daesh flag and "hellbent" on carnage steered a pickup truck into a crowd of New Year revellers in New Orleans on Wednesday, killing at least 15 people and wounding dozens, officials said.

The FBI identified the attacker as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old US citizen from Texas.

He appeared to have been a real estate agent working in Houston and had served as an IT specialist in the military.

Officials said they were searching for accomplices but gave few details.

Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick described Jabbar as a "terrorist," and the FBI said, "an ISIS (Daesh) flag was located in the vehicle," using another name for the terror group.

US President Joe Biden, describing the attack as "despicable," said Jabbar had posted videos online hours before "indicating that he was inspired by ISIS (Daesh)."

The Washington Post, in a report citing Dwayne Marsh —who is married to Jabbar’s ex-wife— said that Jabbar had converted to Islam a few years back.

Links to car explosion

Biden also said that law enforcement agencies were probing any possible links between the attack and the explosion later on Wednesday of a Tesla Cybertruck outside a hotel owned by US President-elect Donald Trump in Las Vegas that killed one person, though he cautioned that none had been found so far.

Officials said a manhunt was underway, with FBI agent Alethea Duncan warning that authorities "do not believe that Jabbar was solely responsible."

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry said: "We're hunting some bad people down."

The FBI said it was conducting search warrants in New Orleans "and other states." Earlier, the bureau's field office in Houston said it was conducting activity "related" to the New Orleans attack.

An FBI spokesman told AFP that 15 people had been killed in the attack, citing the New Orleans coroner's office.