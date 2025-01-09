Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has emphasised the need for immediate action to support Syria's reconstruction efforts during a phone call with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The leaders discussed the ongoing crisis in Syria, with Erdogan highlighting the potential benefits of lifting sanctions on the country and urging Italy to take a leading role in this process.

Two leaders focused on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing key regional and global issues.

During the conversation, Erdogan highlighted the robust trade ties between Türkiye and Italy, noting that the two nations achieved a bilateral trade volume of $32 billion in 2024.