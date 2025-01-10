As pressure mounts on India to hand back former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, there remains little justification for New Delhi to continue to refuse Dhaka's request.

Last summer, Sheikh Hasina used state machinery to kill at least 1,000 Bangladeshi citizens who were protesting for reforms and restructuring of the government's quota system. The PM was soon ousted and fled to India in August.

At home, she stands accused of multiple crimes against humanity, including murder, during her 15-year tenure in office. She denies all charges. Last month, the Bangladeshi government sent a formal request to India for her extradition, as thousands protested in the streets for her prosecution.

And last week, Bangladesh appeared to escalate efforts to get Hasina back by revoking her passport. India for its part has not formally commented on the move.

Additionally, she is now being accused of overseeing the 2009 BDR or Bangladesh Rifles revolt, to consolidate her own power.

The ongoing probe by Bangladesh's National Independent Investigation Commission, formed to reinvestigate the 2009 massacre due to destruction of evidence during Hasina's regime, points at Hasina's involvement in the carnage.

With evidence gathering still ongoing, the NIC is pointing at Hasina's role in orchestrating the conspiracy which left more than 70 people dead, the majority of them Bangladeshi army officers.

With the Commission now demanding her extradition from India, New Delhi's refusal would be a tactical and strategic blunder that goes beyond denying the severity of the charges or the long list of crimes that Hasina committed against the Bangladeshi people.

Military mutiny

The 2009 BDR massacre is an example of military mutiny in the Bangladeshi army in which the Bangladeshi rifle forces, a paramilitary organisation tasked with guarding the country's borders, revolted against senior officers. The uprising resulted in thousands of soldiers pledging allegiance to the mutineers, seizing weapons and killing army officers and civilians.

To ascertain the cause of this uprising, the Hasina administration launched an investigation into the massacre and claimed that the BDR revolted due to lack of better working conditions, poor pay scales and being treated as second class citizens in comparison to army personnel.

However, to date the families of the victims of the 2009 massacre remain unconvinced and have campaigned for the case to be reinvestigated. This culminated in the National Independent Commission's reinvestigation and decision to call for Hasina's extradition from India to Bangladesh after an exchange meeting with the victims.

India's decision to continue harbouring Hasina however, is a major impediment for swift accountability. It also carries consequences for New Delhi.

Diplomatic dilemma

India has long sought to maintain its influence in Bangladesh, and Hasina for years has been a key ally for New Delhi against rivals China and Pakistan. With her ousting, India faces an uphill task of regaining influence with the new, anti-Hasina Bangladesh government while keeping the former PM on its shores.