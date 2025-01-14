Last month, Ankara hosted a historic meeting between two key strategic actors in the Horn of Africa: Ethiopia and Somalia. Both countries have had a diplomatic yet chaotic relationship for nearly three decades.

The Türkiye-mediated "historic reconciliation" between Somalia and Ethiopia represents a significant advancement in conflict management, setting Ankara's diplomacy and foreign policy apart from global powers such as the United States, China, and the European Union.

Previously, the Horn of Africa region in general and the conflict in Somalia, to be more specific, led countries to invest in humanitarian aid or military to undermine Al Shabab. Soon, it became evident that this conflict could not be resolved without taking into account neighbouring Ethiopia.

This is key to what makes Türkiye’s approach unique. It operated on the premise that as long as animosity between the two African countries was present, there wouldn't be any firm, persistent solutions to the crisis.

According to a report from the Geneva Academy, Africa comes second only to the Middle East in terms of armed conflicts per region.

The continent currently suffers from more than 35 non-international armed conflicts, including in Burkina Faso, Cameroon, the Central African Republic (CAR), the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Mali, Mozambique, Nigeria, Senegal, Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan.

Multiple armed factions are engaged in these conflicts, either opposing government forces or battling amongst themselves. Western powers and neighbouring nations have intervened in the non-international armed conflicts occurring in Burkina Faso, Mali, Mozambique, Nigeria, and Somalia.

Compared to other cases of civil wars around the world, such as in Colombia, the Philippines, or Afghanistan, conflicts in Africa are rarely resolved through peace negotiations and settlements. This could change as Somalia and Ethiopia have finally agreed to tackle their differences.

Under the Ankara Declaration, the two nations will start negotiations no later than February, with the facilitation of Türkiye, and to be concluded and signed in four months.

"The deal between the two neighbours (Somalia and Ethiopia) has now calmed fears of a wider regional conflict in the Horn of Africa," writes Emmanuel Onyango and Tuğrul Oğuzhan Yılmaz for TRT Afrika. "The United Nations, African Union (AU) and a regional bloc in East Africa, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), welcomed the pact and congratulated Türkiye for its mediation efforts."

Somalia's challenges

In Somalia, Al Shabab plays a vital role in making the Horn of Africa one of the most conflict-prone regions. Additionally, the presence of numerous global actors in the country, primarily the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) and the United Nations Transitional Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNTMIS), makes the conflict, in a sense, comparable to the example of US-Taliban relations.

Somalia remains one of the most essential focal points of the post-Cold War international system. It was one of the first laboratories of the humanitarian intervention discourse that rose with the collapse of the Soviet Union.

In 1991, the process that began with the collapse of the Siad Barre regime after holding power since 1969, soon plunged the country into an internal conflict. This war between tribes and warlords was met with regional as well as global action.

In particular, UN peacekeeping efforts and the United States Army's "humanitarian relief" operations broke up the conflict in 1992. However, this intervention created its own set of problems.

It is crucial to keep in mind the almost chronic ineffectiveness of the international community in helping a nation rebuild itself. Going back to Afghanistan, after the invasion of the Soviet Union, the US supported the Afghan resistance to defeat the invaders. But when the Soviets withdrew from Afghanistan, so did the US.