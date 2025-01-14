Washington, DC — Negotiators are still working on some details that will lead to the finalisation of a ceasefire and prisoner-swap deal between Israel and Hamas, the White House has said.

"We believe we're on the cusp of something," John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday in the US capital in his last press conference as National Security Council spokesperson.

"We believe we're very close, but as we've seen in the past, until you get every detail nailed down, you can't claim success and nothing is negotiated until everything is negotiated and so we're still working through some of the gaps that still remain," he said.

Kirby added, "But we do believe they are closing, so we're very hopeful that we can get this (Gaza truce deal) done before we leave office."

Israel currently holds more than 10,300 Palestinian prisoners, while it is estimated that nearly 100 Israelis are detained in Gaza. Hamas says many Israeli captives have been killed in indiscriminate Israeli air strikes.

In May, 2024, US President Joe Biden announced that Israel had offered a "comprehensive new proposal" that promised a "roadmap to an enduring ceasefire and the release of all hostages."

Back-to-back efforts were repeatedly derailed due to new conditions imposed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The incoming US President Donald Trump, however, appears to have accelerated the negotiation process.