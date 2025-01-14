South Korean investigators seeking to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol have been involved in clashes as they tried to execute a new warrant at his official residence, Yonhap news agency reported.

Some 3000 police personnel were deployed on Wednesday to secure access to the presidential residence in Seoul to detain Yoon, who has refused to give himself in.

However, the presidential security service blocked the execution of the arrest warrant, and the standoff continued when the last reports came in.

The authorities previously failed to detain Yoon on January 3 due to security blockades, but now a large-scale operation is underway.

Tensions are high as thousands of Yoon's supporters rallied outside his residence, with People Power Party lawmakers forming a human chain to block the arrest. As Yoon's defence team says the arrest warrant is "invalid," the presidential security team is blocking the execution of the arrest.

Police estimates placed the crowd at 6,500 while additional bus barriers were installed by the presidential security service to fortify the residence.