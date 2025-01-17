Donald J Trump says he will be a "dictator" – but only for his first day in office.

“We’re closing the border, and we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I’m not a dictator,” he declared.

The 45th – and now 47th – president has promised that his actions during his first day in the Oval Office will leave observers dizzy.

“Your head will spin when you see what’s going to happen,” he said.

That should give you some idea of what the returning US president’s first day will be like – a flurry of executive orders. Reports suggest there could be as many as 100, ranging from topics like immigration to school gender policies.

Here’s what to expect:

Immigration and birthright citizenship

Trump wants to undo much of outgoing President Joe Biden’s immigration record, under which deportation priorities were reduced to cover public safety threats and recent border crossers. On his first day, Trump plans to kickstart the country’s largest deportation to remove all illegal residents on US soil.

As of 2022, there were an estimated 11 million undocumented migrants in the United States, according to federal data. However, a letter Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) sent to Congress indicated that fewer than half a million of them had criminal backgrounds.

Experts believe Trump will focus on the “low hanging fruit” – the most recent arrivals, some one million people who are in the country illegally or have a criminal record.

Additionally, Trump has pledged to close the southern border with Mexico to halt the flow of irregular migrants.

He plans to reallocate federal law enforcement resources to assist immigration agents, a move potentially prompted by the limited number of ICE officers to carry out deportations.

For instance, final orders of removal have been issued for around 1.4 million people and 660,000 are under immigration supervision due to criminal charges or convictions. However, the 6,000 ICE officers who monitor non-US citizens are hardly sufficient to enforce Trump’s sweeping promises.

Another major policy target is the end of birthright citizenship, a cornerstone of US citizenship, enshrined in the Fourteenth Amendment of the Constitution since 1868.

Trump wants to end automatic citizenship for individuals born on US soil, a controversial move likely to spark significant legal challenges.

January 6

Three years after the assault on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, Trump is expected to sign pardons for some of those people convicted or charged in the attack, specifically on his first day in office.