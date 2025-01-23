It seems 2025 is off to a rough start for Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan. After being attacked by a burglar at his Mumbai home and undergoing surgery for the stab wounds, Khan has just returned home—only to face another blow: the Indian government is once again eyeing his family’s ancestral properties under the Enemy Property Act of 1968.

Khan’s father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, a former captain of the Indian cricket team, was the last official Nawab of Pataudi from 1952 to 1971 when the title was abolished with Indian constitutional amendment ending federal privileges and allowances to former royal families.

Khan owes his lineage to an aristocratic family that once ruled the former princely states of Pataudi and Bhopal in India.

However, following his father’s death in 2011, the Bollywood star is often described as the 10th titular Nawab of Pataudi. His ancestral properties are estimated to be worth 150 billion Indian rupees ($1.7 billion). His sister, Saba, a jewellery designer, serves as the caretaker of the Auqaf-e-Shahi, the religious endowment of the Bhopal royal family.

The Act

After the 1962 Indo-Chinese War and the 1965 Indo-Pakistan War, India introduced the Enemy Property Act, 1968, to regulate properties within the country owned by Pakistani nationals. Under this act, the Indian government is authorised to seize ownership of properties belonging to individuals or families classified as “enemies” who migrated to China or Pakistan during or after 1947. These properties are managed by a government entity known as the Custodian of Enemy Property for India.

Pakistan has a similar Enemy Property Law, enacted in 1969.

Additionally, the Defence of India Act, 1962, empowers the Indian government to seize properties and businesses belonging to individuals who acquired Pakistani nationality. Enemy properties are protected from attachment, seizure, or sale by court orders.

However, the government has the authority to return such properties to their original owners or heirs under specific conditions. Appeals can be made to the High Court within a stipulated timeframe.

The Indian government has also introduced further rules and guidelines, including the Enemy Property Rules, 2015.

Subsequent orders from 2018 to 2020, also outlined procedures for transferring, disposing of, or selling enemy properties. These measures ensure structured management and disposal of such assets under the Act’s provisions.

In 2017, amendments to the 1968 Act expanded the definition of “enemy subject” to include the enemy’s legal heirs and successors, regardless of their citizenship status. The amended law states that enemy property will remain vested in the Custodian even if the enemy subject or firm ceases to exist due to death, change of nationality, or winding up of business.

Currently, the Custodian holds 13,252 enemy properties valued at over a trillion Indian rupees or about $11.5 billion.

The Case

The dispute over Saif Ali Khan’s ancestral properties began on December 19, 2014, when the Custodian issued a notice claiming the Pataudi family’s properties in Bhopal were enemy property.

On February 25, 2015, these properties were officially declared enemy property. The Madhya Pradesh High Court subsequently granted the family a stay order.

While earlier rulings acknowledged Khan’s grandmother Sajida Sultan’s inheritance rights, the 2017 amendments explicitly ruled out any claims by heirs over enemy properties. In 2019, the court upheld Sajida Sultan as the legal heir.