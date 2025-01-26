Two of Britain's leading music icons, Elton John and Paul McCartney, urged the UK government on Sunday to protect creative artists from AI, as ministers consult on changing copyright laws.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government is considering overhauling the law to allow AI developers to use creators' content online to help develop their models, unless rights holders opt out.

The mooted changes could see technology companies permitted to use material that is available online without respecting copyright if they are using it for text or data mining.

But critics, incl uding pop music legends John and McCartney, question how artists will opt out from all of the many different AI firms' generative programmes or monitor what has happened to their work online.

The "wheels are in motion to allow AI companies to ride roughshod over the traditional copyright laws that protect artists' livelihoods," John told The Sunday Times.

"This will allow global big tech companies to gain free and easy access to artists' work in order to train their artificial intelligence and create competing music."

The 77-year-old behind hits including "Rocket Man" and "Tiny Dancer" warned this would "dilute and threaten young artists' earnings" and that "the musician community rejects it wholeheartedly".

The government has said it will use its consultation running until February 25 to explore key points of the debate including how creators can license and be remunerated for the use of their material.

'Loss of creativity'

Starmer has previously said the government needs to "get the balance right" with copyright and AI while noting the tech represented "a huge opportunity".