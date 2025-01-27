Hundreds of UN staffers and civilians in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo fled to neighbouring Rwanda, while dozens of Congolese troops "surrendered" to Rwandan security forces on Monday after M23 rebels seized the key Congo city of Goma.

Footage, posted by Rwanda Broadcasting Agency on X, showed troops, some in army uniform, handing over arms to Rwandan security officers after crossing into the eastern neighbouring country at the main border crossing in Rwanda's Rubavu district.

Meanwhile, at least 10 prisoners were killed while escaping from Goma's Munzene central prison by setting fire, UN-backed Radio Okapi reported, adding that approximately 4,400 inmates escaped on Monday morning.

The latest development came hours after M23 rebels claimed to have entered Goma, forcing people to flee the city.

The M23 rebel group, allegedly backed by Rwanda, increased its offensive in eastern Congo last week, seizing key towns.

However, Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame has repeatedly denied claims of supporting the rebels.

"Hundreds of Congolese citizens, including men, women, children, and UN mission staff, fled to Rwanda on Monday following the capture of Goma by rebels," a migration official told Anadolu, requesting anonymity as he was not authorised to talk to the media.

Fighting underway