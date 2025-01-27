Chinese startup DeepSeek's cheaper AI is sharpening investor scrutiny of the billions US tech giants are pouring to develop the technology and analysts say it will dominate this week's much-awaited results from industry bellwethers.

DeepSeek has claimed it took just two months and cost under $6 million to build an AI model using Nvidia's less-advanced H800 chips.

An app powered by the V3 model became the top iPhone download in the US on Monday.

The startup founded in 2023 has said its AI models either match or outperform top US rivals at a fraction of the cost, challenging the view that scaling AI requires vast computing power and investment.

Such a business need has powered an increase of around $10 trillion in the market value of "Magnificent Seven" companies since ChatGPT kicked off the AI boom in November 2022.

"Did DeepSeek really build OpenAI for $5 million? Of course not," Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon said.

"It seems like a stretch to think the innovations being deployed by DeepSeek are completely unknown by the top tier AI researchers at the world's other numerous AI labs."

