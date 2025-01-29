Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has said that the Trump administration has revoked a decision that would have protected roughly 600,000 people from Venezuela from deportation, putting some at risk of being removed from the country in about two months.

Noem signed a notice on Wednesday reversing a move by her predecessor, Alejandro Mayorkas, in the waning days of the Biden administration to extend Temporary Protected Status.

The change is effective immediately and comes amid a slew of actions as the Trump administration works to make good on promises to crack down on irregular immigration and carry out the largest mass deportation effort in US history.

"Before he left town, Mayorkas signed an order that said for 18 months they were going to extend this protection to people that are on Temporary Protected Status, which meant that they were going to be able to stay here and violate our laws for another 18 months," Noem told "Fox and Friends."

"We stopped that," Noem said.

Implications

Under the Biden administration's extension, protections for Venezuelans were extended until October 2026.

That now reverts to two separate designations — one that expires this April and one in September.