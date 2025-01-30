President Donald Trump has announced a plan to deport repeat US criminals to foreign countries, one of the many radical ideas he has floated on his return to the White House for a second stint.

Speaking at a recent conference for House Republicans in Miami, Trump suggested sending convicted repeat offenders overseas, claiming it would reduce the US government's burden from the high costs of incarceration.

“If they’ve been arrested many, many times, they’re repeat offenders by many numbers, I want them out of our country,” Trump said during his speech. “We’re going to get approval, hopefully, to get them the hell out of our country, along with others — let them be brought to a foreign land and maintained by others for a very small fee.”

The proposal, which Trump presented as a cost-saving initiative, focuses on reducing the financial burden on US taxpayers.

Trump pointed to the rising costs of maintaining jails, both public and private, which he said "charge us a fortune." He argued that by paying a “small fee” to foreign nations, the US could have these countries take in repeat offenders, offering a cheaper alternative to domestic imprisonment.

But is it legally tenable?

Experts believe Trump’s suggestion of creating a “modern-day penal colony” might be complicated.

Muhammed Demirel, an expert on criminal law at Istanbul University, tells TRT World that “US citizens cannot be deported from the United States”.

Demirel refers to the US Supreme Court decision in Afroyim v. Rusk, where it was established that under the Citizenship Clause of the US Constitution, “a US citizen cannot lose their citizenship unless they voluntarily renounce it, and thus, they cannot be deported under any circumstances.”

Demirel explains that “under the current legal framework, a US citizen cannot be stripped of their citizenship or deported simply for committing a crime,” and stresses that such an action would require a constitutional amendment, which is a “very difficult situation”.

Moreover, Demirel says this is not the case for non-citizen criminals in the US.

He says that “there are already existing regulations that allow the deportation of non-citizens if they commit certain crimes or are sentenced to a significant prison term.”

He points to the Immigration and Nationality Act, where deportation provisions are specifically outlined for foreigners, stating that “non-citizens who commit certain crimes, violate visa terms, or raise national security concerns can be deported according to the law.”

“The title of the section itself is ‘Deportable Aliens,’” said Demirel.

Trump is now focused on deporting illegal immigrants more than ever.

In his first days back in office, Trump signed executive orders that would give US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) greater authority to act in sensitive areas, expand the pool of undocumented immigrants subject to fast-track deportation, and even attempt to end birthright citizenship—policies that have faced considerable legal and political opposition from Democrat-led states and constitutional experts.