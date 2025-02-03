WORLD
2 MIN READ
Armed gangs kill at least 50 in attack near Haiti’s capital
Armed gangs control an estimated 80 percent of Port-au-Prince, and violence continues to escalate, with more than 5,000 people were killed in gang-related attacks in 2024 alone.
Armed gangs kill at least 50 in attack near Haiti’s capital
Haiti, a nation of over 11 million people, has been grappling with political, economic and security crises for years. / Photo: Reuters
February 3, 2025

At least 50 people were killed and dozens injured in an attack by armed gangs on Kenscoff, a town located 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, according to local media.

The assault, described as a “large-scale” operation to seize control of the area, also saw 100 homes burned, according to an independent civil society organisation.

Haiti National Police spokesman Michel-Ange Louis Jeune said security forces killed 20 gang members during the operation and assured that measures were being taken to restore order.

Reinforcements were sent to the town after local security forces were overwhelmed.

Haiti, a nation of over 11 million people, has been grappling with political, economic and security crises for years.

Recommended

Armed gangs now control an estimated 80 percent of Port-au-Prince, and violence continues to escalate. In 2024 alone, more than 5,000 people were killed in gang-related attacks.

The country’s instability has led to frequent leadership changes.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigned on April 25, 2024 amid the crisis, and the Transitional Council appointed Garry Conille as his successor. Conille was replaced by businessman Alix Didier Fils-Aime on Nov. 11.

RelatedWho is Barbecue, Haiti's most-feared gang leader?
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF