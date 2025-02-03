At least 50 people were killed and dozens injured in an attack by armed gangs on Kenscoff, a town located 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, according to local media.

The assault, described as a “large-scale” operation to seize control of the area, also saw 100 homes burned, according to an independent civil society organisation.

Haiti National Police spokesman Michel-Ange Louis Jeune said security forces killed 20 gang members during the operation and assured that measures were being taken to restore order.

Reinforcements were sent to the town after local security forces were overwhelmed.

Haiti, a nation of over 11 million people, has been grappling with political, economic and security crises for years.