Slashing regulations and reducing the size of the US government have long been ideological goals of the Republican Party.

But the speed at which the Trump administration has moved to cut the US bureaucracy down to size – figuratively and otherwise – has taken many people by surprise.

President Donald Trump has entrusted Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and his biggest financial backer, to lead the effort to reduce the federal government workforce and slash spending under the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Musk has moved at lightning speed, with his team putting in 120 hours a week in the first 10 days of the Trump presidency.

From putting government employees on probation to freezing federal funds, DOGE has created what one analyst calls a “state of terminal anxiety” among the roughly three million civil servants who may lose their jobs in a first-of-its-kind mass layoff in the history of the US government.

But DOGE is facing a legal challenge that may bring the ongoing purge of the US government to nought in the coming weeks.

DOGE is not a department of the US government, even though its name suggests otherwise. Its role is advisory at best, which means it cannot act independently of the 15 executive departments that make up the federal US government.

That was the reason the Senate’s confirmation was not required for Musk’s appointment as DOGE lead.

More importantly, every government advisory platform in the US must comply with the provisions of the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA), a 1972 legislation that formalises the process for establishing, operating, overseeing and terminating government advisory bodies.

A lawsuit, which names President Trump and the Office of Management and Budget as defendants, says DOGE is violating the Act, mainly because its members do not have a “fair balance of viewpoints”, a key legal requirement for all government advisory bodies.