It is a crisp winter afternoon after Friday prayers at the Diyanet Center of America (DCA), and the tea house hums with conversation.

The scent of freshly brewed Turkish tea mingles with the warmth of laughter and discussion. Among the attendees is Musab Shadid, a longtime visitor of the centre.

“As a regular attendee of communal prayers and religious celebrations, I consider the DCA my home, a place where I pray, and enjoy the company of friends in the tea house,” says Mus’ab, who identifies himself only with his first name.

“It’s not just about prayer; it’s about the connections we build here,” he tells TRT World.

This sense of belonging is not incidental. It echos a centuries-old tradition – the Ottoman kulliye, a holistic architectural complex that blended faith, education, commerce and social welfare into the fabric of everyday life.

More than just places of worship, kulliyes were vibrant, self-sustaining communities, embodying a vision of Islamic civilisation that integrated the spiritual with the practical.

Today, the DCA revives this legacy, offering a sustainable and inclusive model for contemporary community spaces in the United States.

Timeless blueprint for community life

The roots of the kulliye concept stretch deep into Islamic history, tracing back to Medina, the city of the Prophet Muhammad.

As the first Muslim city, Medina served as a model where religion was seamlessly interwoven with daily life, cultivating a virtuous community akin to Al-Farabi’s vision of the “Virtuous City.”

The Ottoman Empire further refined this model, establishing kulliyes as the centrepiece of urban life.

Structures like the Suleymaniye Kulliye in Istanbul, commissioned by the Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and designed by the renowned architect Sinan, represent the pinnacle of this tradition.

At the heart of a kulliye is the mosque, its spiritual nucleus, surrounded by essential structures like madrasas, libraries, public baths, marketplaces, and hospitals.

These complexes were not merely functional but symbolised a worldview that integrated the spiritual, intellectual, and material dimensions of life.

Each component of the kulliye contributed to the well-being of the community, reflecting the Islamic principle of unity in harmony.

Kulliyes were not only architectural marvels but also socio-economic hubs, sustained through waqf (charitable endowments) that funded education, healthcare, and social welfare.

The kulliyes also reflected the philanthropic spirit of Ottoman-Turkish civilisation, as Ottoman sultans and sultana mothers established numerous kulliyes, public fountains, canals in the Hijaz, and even animal hospitals like the Gurabahane-i Laklakan, a sanctuary for treating sick storks.

Today, the Diyanet Center of America, situated just 21 kilometres (13 miles) from Washington, D.C., revives the spirit of the kulliye tradition on American soil.

Built over a 427-square-metre (4,600-square-foot) area, this architectural marvel blends traditional Turkish design with modern technology, creating a sustainable and functional space.

At its heart, the DCA features a breathtaking mosque, reminiscent of Istanbul’s classical architecture, but beyond its domes and minarets lies a dynamic ecosystem designed to meet the diverse needs of its community.

“The DCA is more than just an architectural complex; it is a non-gated kulliye that embodies Rumi’s inclusive vision, serving as a divine ground for building bridges between diverse communities where people of all backgrounds feel at home,” says Fatih Kanca, Chairman of the DCA.

Integrating spiritual and material needs