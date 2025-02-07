Friday, February 7, 2025

1819 GMT — United States President Donald Trump sought to temper expectations for his controversial plan to take ownership of besieged Gaza after it faced widespread, and often vehement, rejection.

Trump said his plan, which he described as a "real estate transaction" has been "very well received," though it is unclear to whom he was referring after the plan was panned by regional leaders, close allies and some of the president's closest Republican partners on Capitol Hill.

He further backtracked on his original openness to sending American forces to the besieged coastal enclave, saying "We don't need anybody there."

"It would be supplied and given to us by Israel. They'll watch it in terms of security," he told reporters in the Oval Office where he was hosting Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

"We're not talking about boots on the ground or anything, but I think the fact that we're there, that we have an investment there, I think, would go a long way to creating peace."

More updates 👇

1833 GMT — Israeli army redeploys three military divisions in Gaza

The Israeli army announced the redeployment of three of its military divisions at several fronts in Gaza in preparation for the implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement that took effect on Jan. 19.

In a statement, the army said its 162nd, 143rd and 99th divisions were deployed "to strengthen the defence for civilians living in the western Negev" area and Israel in general. It noted that the redeployment measure in Gaza comes in preparation for the next step of the ceasefire agreement with the Hamas group.

The statement did not specify the exact locations of the redeployment. However, under the ceasefire agreement, on the 22nd day of its implementation, the Israeli army is required to withdraw from central Gaza’s Netzarim Corridor, which separates the north from the south to an area near the Gaza border.

1828 GMT — UN calls on Trump administration, international community to allow ICC to 'work in full independence'

The United Nations stressed the importance of the International Criminal Court (ICC) following US President Donald Trump's move to sanction the ICC, urging that it be allowed to "work in full independence."

"International criminal law is an essential element to fighting impunity, which is unfortunately widespread in today's world," UN spokesman Farhan Haq told a news conference, adding that "the International Criminal Court is its essential element, and it must be allowed to work in full independence."

1809 GMT — Trump's Gaza plan poses obstacle to two-state solution: France

France said that US President Donald Trump's plan to "take over Gaza" and resettle Palestinians in other countries poses an obstacle to a two-state solution in Palestine.

Responding to journalists' questions at a weekly press briefing, Christophe Lemoine, spokesman for the French Foreign Ministry, emphasised that Trump's plan violates international law and the legitimate claims of Palestinians to remain in their lands, presenting a serious obstacle to the long-standing two-state solution supported by France.

Lemoine pointed out that France quickly reacted to Trump's comments during a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week.

"These statements constitute a severe violation of both international law and the legitimate claims of Palestinians to stay in their territories. Moreover, they represent a serious hindrance to the two-state solution we have long supported," Lemoine said.

1800 GMT — Israel to release 183 prisoners in Gaza swap Saturday: Palestinian NGO

Israel will free 183 inmates from jails on Saturday in the fifth hostage-prisoner swap agreed with Hamas as part of an ongoing Gaza ceasefire deal, according to the Palestinian Prisoners' Club advocacy group.

"Among those to be released are 18 serving life sentences, 54 with lengthy sentences, and 111 from Gaza who were arrested after October 7," Amani Sarahneh, spokeswoman for the Palestinian NGO, told AFP, referring to Hamas's attack on Israel in 2023 which started the Gaza war.

1650 GMT — Hamas to free three captives in latest prisoner swap with Israel

Hamas has released the names of three prisoners it said would be freed on Saturday in a fifth prisoner swap as part of an ongoing agreement with Israel for a Gaza ceasefire.

"Within the framework of the Al-Aqsa Flood deal for the prisoner exchange, Qassam Brigades have decided to release" the three prisoners, Abu Obeida, spokesperson for Hamas, said on Telegram.

1554 GMT — US sets 'red line' against Hezbollah joining Lebanese government

The United States has set a "red line" that Hezbollah should not be a member of Lebanon's next government after its military setbacks against Israel last year, US deputy Middle East envoy Morgan Ortagus said in Lebanon.

Ortagus is the first senior US official to visit Lebanon since US President Donald Trump took office and since Joseph Aoun was elected Lebanese president.

Her visit comes amid a stalled cabinet formation process in Lebanon, where government posts are apportioned on sectarian lines. Hezbollah's ally Amal has insisted on approving all Shia Muslim ministers, keeping the process in a deadlock.

1553 GMT — Canadian government accused of holding back on Palestinian immigrants

The Canadian government has been accused of deliberately stalling on visas after only 620 of 5,000 Palestinians deemed eligible to come to Canada have arrived, Canada media reported.

Canadian immigration lawyers levelled the charge and said now is the opportunity to bring Palestinians to Canada now that there is a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and the Rafah crossing is open.

"For those still seeking relocation – particularly individuals with family in Canada – this moment presents a crucial opportunity to fulfil our humanitarian obligations," Toronto immigration lawyer Warda Shazadi Meighen told the Globe and Mail newspaper.

1520 GMT — 'Clearly illegal,' 'war crime': Experts blast Trump’s Gaza takeover proposal

Michael Lynk, who served as the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territories from 2016 to 2022, states that Trump’s plan “clearly” violates international law.

"Under international law, it’s clearly illegal," Lynk, currently an associate professor at the University of Western Ontario, told Anadolu. "Just talking about the forced displacement of Palestinians — the ethnic cleansing of the 2.2 million Palestinians in Gaza — that would be a serious violation of the Geneva Conventions of 1949, which both the United States and Israel have signed on to."

Lynk also pointed out the legal repercussions of such an action under the 1998 Rome Statute, which established the International Criminal Court (ICC).

1417 GMT — Sanctions against ICC 'betray' international justice system: Amnesty International

Amnesty International on Friday criticized US President Donald Trump’s executive order imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC), saying it "betrays" the international justice system.

In a statement, Agnes Callamard, secretary general of the rights group based in the UK, said the sanctions suggest Trump endorses the Israeli government’s crimes and is embracing impunity. "This reckless action sends the message that Israel is above the law and the universal principles of international justice," she said.

Stressing that global rules apply to everyone and aim to deliver justice for all, Callamard underlined that the sanctions "constitute another betrayal of our common humanity." "Today’s executive order is vindictive. It is aggressive. It is a brutal step that seeks to undermine and destroy what the international community has painstakingly constructed over decades if not centuries."

1254 GMT — Israel delaying implementation of aid provisions under Gaza deal

Authorities in Gaza announced that Israel is delaying the implementation of the humanitarian provisions of the ceasefire agreement which came into effect on Jan. 19.

Speaking at a press conference at al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, Salama Marouf, head of the Gaza Government Media Office, said that "despite 20 days passing since the agreement, the humanitarian situation remains catastrophic due to Israeli obstruction."

He explained that "the agreement mandates the daily entry of 600 aid trucks, including 50 fuel trucks, alongside the provision of 60,000 mobile housing units, 200,000 tents, generators, spare parts, solar panels, and materials for rebuilding Gaza.”

He added, "The deal also includes removing debris, rehabilitating health facilities, bakeries, and infrastructure, and ensuring the movement of patients and the injured through the Rafah crossing."

1231 GMT — German Chancellor Scholz rejects Trump's Gaza 'takeover' plan

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz firmly rejected US President Donald Trump's plan to "take over" Gaza and resettle its Palestinian population in other countries in the region.

"I completely reject what President Trump has put on the table," the Social Democrat said during a campaign event in Ludwigsburg. "The population of Gaza must not be resettled in Egypt and Jordan. This is not right," he emphasised.

Scholz stressed that efforts must focus on reducing current tensions and pursuing diplomatic solutions to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that would ensure peaceful coexistence between a future Palestinian state and Israel.

1208 GMT — Israeli war on Gaza leaves 85 percent of schools inoperable

The Education and Higher Education Ministry in Gaza reported that Israel's genocidal war spanning over 15 months has left 85 percent of schools out of service resulting in a two-year interruption in education.

In a statement to Anadolu, Ahmed Al-Najjar, the director-general of the ministry's Public Relations Unit, said: "The Israeli genocide caused an unparalleled educational catastrophe in Gaza."

He highlighted that higher education was also severely impacted, with the Israeli army killing around 1,200 students and 150 academics, as well as destroying 140 educational institutions. Najjar emphasised that "the deliberate destruction of educational facilities in Gaza has made restoring the educational system an enormous challenge."

1158 GMT — UN human rights office urges Trump to reverse ICC sanctions

The UN human rights office said it "deeply regrets" US President Donald Trump’s recent executive order sanctioning officials of the International Criminal Court, urging the measure to be reversed.

"We fully support the independent work of the Court – across all situations within its jurisdiction," spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told media in a statement, underlining that the court "is a central institution of the international criminal justice system and fundamental to ensuring justice and achieving accountability for the most serious crimes."

"We deeply regret the individual sanctions announced yesterday against Court personnel, and call for this measure to be reversed," she urged.

"The Court should be fully able to undertake its independent work - where a State is unwilling or unable genuinely to carry out the investigation or prosecution, as stated in the Rome Statute. The Court is an essential part of the human rights infrastructure," she said.

1153 GMT — Palestinian Americans condemn Trump's Gaza 'takeover' plan

Palestinian Americans in the United States have strongly criticised former President Donald Trump’s recent statements about taking control of Gaza and establishing a new settlement there without Palestinians.

Representatives of nonprofit organisations supporting Palestine spoke to Anadolu about Trump’s remarks, which were made during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Badr Risheq, an activist with the American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) organisation, denounced the plan, saying: "I think it's ridiculous, to be honest. I know any sensible, not just any person, a sensible Palestinian American, but any sensible American will see that this proposal is unsatisfactory. It's unacceptable."

He emphasised that most people in Gaza are Palestinians who were forcibly expelled from their homes in 1948, describing the US rhetoric of reoccupation and forced relocation as "salt to their wounds."

1050 GMT — Israeli air strike hits southern Lebanon in violation of ceasefire

Israeli jets have launched an air strike on the town of Baisariyeh in the Sidon district of southern Lebanon, marking an escalation in Israel's continued violations of the ceasefire agreement.

Lebanese National News Agency reported that “a loud explosion was heard in the village of Baisariyeh, which was later confirmed to have been caused by an Israeli enemy air strike.”

The agency also noted: “Israeli enemy forces have commenced a two-phase explosion operation in the southern Lebanese village of Kfarkila.”

1041 GMT — Israel demolishes homes amid its ongoing raids in West Bank