Mohammed Awed Alkafarna was not even born when his grandparents and other family members were forced out of their homes and land in one of the biggest human displacements in modern history.

But he has grown up listening to stories passed down word of mouth about the horrors that befell hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in what is now known as the Nakba – the catastrophe – of 1948.

Alkafarna, a lawyer and human rights activist based in Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza, however, has seen the worst of Israeli brutality, having survived a genocidal war the Jewish state unleashed on the enclave, killing over 48,000 people in just fifteen months.

And the young Palestinian braces for the worst as US President Donald Trump doubles down on a highly-criticised proposal to drive out the people of Gaza to “rebuild” the devastated enclave.

"These statements about displacement are very similar to what happened to our grandparents and family, who were forced out of their land in 1948 under threat and at gunpoint," Alkafarna tells TRT World.

Alkafarna, however, feels that the situation is worse than in 1948 because the world is watching in real-time the atrocities unfolding in Palestinian land, just like the live-streamed Gaza genocide.

"The difference between this (genocide) and the Nakba is that today, human rights organisations and international courts–which did not exist back then– are present, witnessing what is happening, yet they are unable to protect Palestinians," Alkafarna adds.

Trump has claimed that while Israel will hand over Gaza to the US after the war, all Palestinians must leave the enclave to enable its rebuilding.

"Everybody I've spoken to loves the idea of the US owning that piece of land," Trump said shortly after a meeting with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu.

For Palestinians of Gaza – forced to relocate multiple times since October 7, 2023 – the outlandish idea is eerily similar to the Nakba, when Zionist gangs forcibly expelled over 750,000 Palestinians to establish Israel, occupying 78 percent of the land and fragmenting Palestinian society.

The occupation deepened in 1967 when Israel seized Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem, gradually carving up Palestinian territories through illegal settlements, military control, and blockades.

Today, Gaza remains isolated under siege, while the occupied West Bank is divided by checkpoints and illegal settlements, leaving Palestine a collection of disconnected, shrinking pieces of land.

A continuing nightmare

Like hundreds of thousands of other Palestinians in Gaza and elsewhere, Alkafarna's life has been severely upended by the genocidal war that turned the coastal enclave into a dystopian landscape – littered with rotting corpses and mountains of twisted metal and concrete rubble.

His family home has been totally destroyed, as are those of relatives, by Israeli air strikes.

The family of nine has been torn apart, with his mother and one of his sisters, Maryam, having been shifted to Qatar for treatment for treatment of injuries suffered in Israeli bombardment in northern Gaza. Maryam also lost her husband.

Even after fleeing south, the attacks didn’t stop. His sister Sajida and her in-laws’ family members were also injured, while his diabetic brother Ezz el-Din’s health deteriorated due to lack of insulin.

“I lost my close friend, my childhood friend, my cousin, and I lost a large number of my relatives and friends. I lost my friends whom I met in school, I lost my friends whom I met in university while studying law, and I lost my friends in my professional life who would have been brilliant lawyers had the Israeli occupation not killed them,” Alkafarna adds.

Others like Mohammed Kahlout say that only death can separate them from their beloved Gaza.

"We reject leaving Gaza," Kahlout, 27, a Palestinian human rights activist, tells TRT World, referring to Trump’s proposal.