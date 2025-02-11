WORLD
Explosion kills at least 5 people in northern Afghanistan
Local official of interim Taliban administration says it was suicide bombing that targeted civilians and soldiers.
The attack occurred outside Kabul Bank in the northern Kunduz province, where local employees had gathered to collect their salaries. / Photo: AP Archive
February 11, 2025

At least five people were killed and seven injured in a suicide bombing in northern Afghanistan, according to local media reports.

Jumaddin Khaksar, spokesperson for provincial security headquarters, confirmed the explosion which occurred outside Kabul Bank in the northern Kunduz province, where local employees had gathered to collect their salaries, Tolo News reported on Tuesday.

Khaksar said it was a suicide attack and targeted civilians and the soldiers of Afghanistan's interim Taliban administration.

So far, no militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

