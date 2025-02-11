At least five people were killed and seven injured in a suicide bombing in northern Afghanistan, according to local media reports.

Jumaddin Khaksar, spokesperson for provincial security headquarters, confirmed the explosion which occurred outside Kabul Bank in the northern Kunduz province, where local employees had gathered to collect their salaries, Tolo News reported on Tuesday.

Khaksar said it was a suicide attack and targeted civilians and the soldiers of Afghanistan's interim Taliban administration.