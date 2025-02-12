Elon Musk, who is relying on a clique of young engineers with little or no government experience in his overhaul of the US Federal government infrastructure, has installed a 19-year-old high school grad as State Department "senior adviser".

Musk's acolyte Edward Coristine, who goes as "Big Balls" online, now works as a "senior adviser" in the State Department's Bureau of Diplomatic Technology, a data hub that serves as the IT department for America's diplomatic apparatus, according toThe Washington Post that first reported on Coristine's new role.

The Post also reported that Coristine, who now has access to sensitive information about the US diplomats and spies, is also a "senior adviser" at Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which handles border security and counterterrorism, as well as the disaster response agency Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The appointment of Coristine — who briefly worked at Musk's brain startup Neuralink and then joined Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) — has sparked debates on the country's security, especially after a report inBloombergrevealed that the teen was sacked from an internship at Path Network, a network monitoring firm known for hiring reformed blackhat hackers after Coristine allegedly leaked sensitive information to a competitor.

"I can confirm that Edward Coristine’s brief contract was terminated after the conclusion of an internal investigation into the leaking of proprietary company information that coincided with his tenure," a Path Network spokesperson told Bloomberg.

Coristine has said he did "nothing contractually wrong" while at the company.

Post-firing, he reportedly boasted about retaining access to Path's systems, claiming, "I had access to every single machine… but I never exploited it".

DOGE led by billionaire Musk has been commissioned by US President Donald Trump to cut down on government spending.

So far Musk has dispatched DOGE members to scrutinise sensitive personnel and payment information in government computer systems and led asuccessful campaign to dismantle two agencies — USAID, which serves as America's soft power abroad, and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau which protects Americans from unscrupulous lenders. On Tuesday, Musk defended DOGE's work as "common sense" and "not draconian or radical."

Coristine is unexpectedly also listed with USAID, which Musk has shuttered, according to The Post.

He is the son of Charles Coristine who in 2011 bought a failing snack company LesserEvil and revived it to $100M glory.

Related Who let the DOGE out: Musk-led panel faces challenges for flouting US law

'This is dangerous'

Coristine appears to have recently graduated from high school and to have been enrolled at Northeastern University, according to the WIRED magazine, that reported the teen is also listed in internal OPM records as an "expert" at the Office of Personnel Management or OPM, an independent agency of US government that manages US federal civil service.