Impeached South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol has appeared in court for a hearing where his lawyers contested his arrest on a criminal charge alleging he was orchestrating a rebellion when he briefly imposed martial law in December.

Security was heightened on Thursday as the motorcade transporting Yoon arrived at the Seoul Central District Court, and dozens of his supporters rallied nearby.

The preliminary hearing will involve discussions of witnesses and other preparations for his criminal trial, and the court was also to review the request by Yoon's lawyers to cancel his arrest and release him from custody. Such challenges are rarely successful.

Yoon was indicted January 26 on the rebellion charge carrying a potential punishment of death or life in prison. In South Korea, presidents have immunity from most criminal prosecutions, but not on charges of rebellion or treason.

The indictment alleges his imposition of martial law was an illegal attempt to shut down the National Assembly and arrest politicians and election authorities. The conservative Yoon has said his martial law declaration was intended as a temporary warning to the liberal opposition and that he had always planned to respect lawmakers' will if they voted to lift the measure.

Yoon's lawyer Kim Hong-il described the trial as a "significant event in constitutional history".

"The judiciary must serve as the stabilising force," he told the court, warning that he was "witnessing a reality where illegality compounds illegality".

He urged the court to "ensure that the defendant's rights are not unjustly violated".