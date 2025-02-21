Chinese blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" has ousted Disney's "Inside Out 2" to become the highest-grossing animated film of all time, state media reported, citing a domestic ticketing platform.

"Ne Zha 2" has packed out cinemas in China, where it has already claimed the title of the country's biggest box-office release, since its release last month.

State news agency Xinhua, citing ticketing platform Maoyan, said on Tuesday that the fantasy epic had raked in more than 12.3 billion yuan ($1.7 billion).

That figure edged it past "Inside Out 2", which took $1.7 billion foll owing its release last year.