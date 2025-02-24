A slice of watermelon pierced by knives. A faceless figure in a suit, draped in the American flag, steering a cart off a cliff and into the flames. A set of scales, balancing Hitler on one side, Netanyahu on the other. A shapeless globe, caught in the grip of a monstrous, many-limbed octopus.

These are the unmistakable images of Muammer Erkul, the Turkish illustrator and journalist whose work—at once bold, unflinching, and darkly satirical—has spread widely across social media. His drawings do not whisper; they speak loudly.

The satire is biting, but the implications are serious. At a time when many artists sidestep controversy, wary of political consequences, Erkul embraces it.

“I have an idea and I want to convey it to the other party. I want to pass on my feelings. One of the most effective ways to do this is to draw a cartoon,” he says.

His illustrations have become a kind of visual journalism, a counter-narrative to the political abstractions that often obscure the human cost of war.

Since the 1970s, Erkul has carved out a space for himself in Turkish newspapers and magazines, his work known for its wit, precision, and unrelenting social critique.

His drawings do not merely document suffering; they bear witness.

Scenes of bombed-out homes, grieving mothers, children clutching stones —his work captures the devastating realities of occupation while also portraying the quiet, stubborn resilience of a people who refuse to be erased.

“Millions of Palestinians have lost everything—their homes, their families, their lives,” Erkul says. “More than 150,000 bodies have been destroyed, and 50,000 of them have been martyred—most of them children and women.”

His words, much like his art, do not flinch from the brutal arithmetic of war. Beyond his artistic talent, Erkul has always used his work as a platform to address important issues.

Why cartoons?

For Erkul, caricature is more than just a humorous art form; it is a means of resistance.

“Caricature is the easiest and most effective way to explain some things,” Erkul says. “A cartoon is drawn in a day and understood in an instant. It’s like the longest-range missile, and it sticks to its target.”

In an age of social media, where information moves at a breakneck pace, this immediacy is crucial. A single drawing, shared widely, can cut through the noise in ways that editorials and essays often cannot.

“I have an idea, and I want to convey it,” he says simply. “One of the most effective ways to do this is to draw a cartoon.”

Erkul has long been engaged in magazine publishing, serving as the editor-in-chief of Divanyolu, a cultural and literary magazine, until 2018.