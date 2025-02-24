As the gruelling war between the two Orthodox Christian Slavic nations enters its fourth year, fissures are appearing in the international support that has so far helped Ukraine fight Russia.

This week, the UN will vote for two competing resolutions – one backed by the US, which aims to end the war quickly without mentioning the status of Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories, and the other supported by the EU, which says that Russia should withdraw troops from all Ukrainian territories.

The US sidelined Kiev in the recent talks between American and Russian officials held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on the fate of the war.

Last year was the most deadly for both sides as Kiev lost significant ground to Russia in eastern Ukraine.

But despite this territorial loss, Moscow has not been able to subjugate Kiev to its will. Early in the war, Russia was hoping to take the Ukrainian capital and install a government of its own choice within days after the first bullets were fired. That didn’t happen.

“After three years of fighting, neither Ukraine nor Russia has emerged as the clear winner of the war,” says Eugene Chausovsky, a defence expert and a senior director on analytical development and training at New Lines Institute.

“The war has taken on a tremendous human and economic cost for both countries while producing no strategic breakthrough for either side, in the sense that Russia has not been able to defeat Ukraine nor have Ukraine and the West been able to stop Moscow’s war efforts,” Chausovsky tells TRT World.

However, the diplomatic winds no longer seem entirely in Ukraine’s favour. Under the previous US administration of President Joe Biden, Washington had put its financial and political weight behind Volodymyry Zelenskyy. Trump is quickly reversing the course.

Trump recently called Zelenskyy “a dictator”, accusing the Ukrainian leader as an obvious obstacle to peace and even saying that he “should not have started” the war”.

Prior to Trump’s second term, for a good part of the war, Russian leader Vladimir Putin was portrayed by the Biden administration and its Western allies as an aggressor and autocratic leader.

Experts say Zelenskyy has to make difficult choices as Trump’s wrath increases.

What will Zelenskyy do?

In his recent remarks, Zelenskyy made abundantly clear that he won’t take Trump’s criticism lying down. Zelenskyy says the US president “unfortunately lives in this disinformation space”.

Zelenskyy also laments that Riyadh talks have given Russia legitimacy on the international stage, undoing the impact of Western sanctions and orchestration that was aimed to put pressure on Moscow.

“Kiev will not make an agreement that would force Ukraine to surrender to Russia,” says Yasar Sari, an academic and an expert at Haydar Aliyev Eurasian Research Center of Ibn Haldun University.

Ukraine, a former Soviet republic under Moscow’s rule, has been able to defend its territory against Russia, which has one of the world’s biggest armies, giving Zelenskyy more reason to stand up to Trump, says Sari.

While Ukraine has suffered losses in the war, it has not been defeated either, says Sari. As a result, it would be difficult for Zelenskyy, a president during wartime, to accept a peace deal, which would include concessions from Ukraine to Russia, says Sari.

While Russia has made gains in eastern Ukraine, Moscow has also lost many soldiers and significant military equipment, ranging from tanks to artillery guns.

According to the latest estimates, more than 90,000 Russian soldiers have been killed during the three-year war. On the other hand, at least 46,000 Ukrainian soldiers were killed by Russia, according to Zelenskyy’s recent statement.

Zakhid Farrukh Mamedov, professor of international economics at Azerbaijan State University of Economics in Baku, also says that Zelenskyy “can not agree to a peace deal, which means a kind of capitulation” to Russia.

“He has to fight against this kind of peace deal. He has no other choice,” Mamedov tells TRT World. Mamedov strongly believes that Zelenskyy can not rule Ukraine if he accepts Russian conditions, which may include giving up 20 percent of Ukrainian territory that is under Russia’s control.

After witnessing the Russian pressure, Ukraine will also be wary of dropping plans to become a member of NATO military alliance, says Mamedov.