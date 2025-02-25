On February 3, US President Donald Trump stated that he wanted Ukraine to supply the US with rare earth elements in exchange for American financial support in Kiev’s war against Russia. He said the US was looking to strike a deal for Ukraine’s “rare earths and other things.”

This proposal comes as tensions with China — the world’s largest rare earth producer — complicate global supply chains. Washington is keen to reduce its reliance on Beijing for the rare earth elements (REE).

For decades, this group of 17 chemically similar metals has been at the heart of global industries, widely used in technology and military defense.

Beijing dominates the market by producing 60 percent of the world’s rare earths and processing 90 percent. It also supplies 98 percent of the EU’s and 80 percent of the US imports of REE.

Trump’s demand for a $500 billion “payback” in these rare earth minerals has sparked debate over both the feasibility of such a deal and whether Ukraine’s deposits are significant enough to make a dent in global supply.

According to AP, a senior Ukranian official has said that President Zelenskyy wouldn't sign it for it being “a colonial agreement.”

But does Ukraine really hold the key to breaking China’s grip, or is this an expensive geopolitical miscalculation?

What does Ukraine actually have?

Ukraine is often cited as having substantial rare earth deposits, with President Zelenskyy stating that Russia now controls nearly half of them.

According to the Institute of Geology, Ukraine’s minerals include lanthanum and cerium (used in TVs and lighting), neodymium (used in wind turbines and EV batteries), and erbium and yttrium (used in nuclear power and lasers).

However, a closer examination reveals that the reality is far more complicated and less promising than these claims suggest.

The US Geological Survey (USGS), a leading authority on mineral resources, does not list Ukraine as having any rare earth reserves.